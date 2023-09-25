Bayonetta director Hideki Kamiya leaving PlatinumGames after 17 years

PlatinumGames vice president and co-founder Hideki Kamiya is leaving the studio next month after 17 years at the company, it has been announced.

The Bayonetta and Astral Chain director will formally leave on Oct. 12, with the decision based on his “own beliefs”.

In a follow-up to a statement issued by PlatinumGames, Kamiya said the choice came “after a lot of consideration based on my own beliefs. and was by no means an easy decision to make.”

However, he teased fans that he has more planned in the future, promising to keep creating in the “Hideki Kamiya” way.

However, I feel this outcome is for the best.

I will continue to create in my Hideki Kamiya way.

I hope you'll keep your eyes peeled.

It’s not known what lies ahead for Kamiya, nor what will happen with the current project he was working on at PlatinumGames, Project GG, which has been eerily silent since telling Famitsu in July 2022 to expect a first look at the title that year, which did not happen.

Kamiya seems likely to surface again in the industry, either joining a new studio or creating another, with his illustrious back catalog of games making him one of the most desirable directors available to hire.

Prior to PlatinumGames, he worked at Capcom on titles like Resident Evil, Devil May Cry, and Okami, before founding PlatinumGames in August 2006.

Given Kamiya was only promoted to vice president of PlatinumGames last year, his exit will undoubtedly lead to quite a stir and speculation regarding the reasons, and what his next move will be.

