Does XDefiant have aim assist?

XDefiant is Ubisoft’s hat in the arena shooter genre. The developer is looking to introduce the game to multiple platforms, and playing an FPS title is an entirely different experience compared to PC due to aim assist.

Aim assist helps controller players have a smoother experience while running and gunning, but not all titles have the feature on consoles in modern gaming. Some titles these days actually decide to keep the experience as raw as possible and retain from utilizing the feature, but they tend to be small in numbers.

Is there aim assist on XDefiant?

Yes, XDefiant has aim assist, and the developers have been actively working on the feature. During the game’s beta stages, aim assist was strengthened as it was relatively weak at first. During our first playtests in XDefiant, we had trouble feeling the assist kick in, but the feature became more noticeable closer to release.

Best aim assist settings on XDefiant

Personal preference plays a vital role in setting aim assist. The standard aim assist setting is the best for newcomers in XDefiant, and you can tinker around with the option as you learn the ropes in the game. Aim assist is one of the many settings you’ll get to adjust in XDefiant. Making sure you have the best XDefiant controller settings as that can go a long way to improving your aiming experience in the game.

Perfecting your aim will be key to making a difference in XDefiant lobbies that may have opponents from other platforms, as XDefiant supports crossplay.

