Does Hogwarts Legacy have romance options?

While romance has never been one of the main aspects that the Harry Potter franchise is known for, there is certainly an abundance of memorable romantical woes in the latter half of the films and books.

Considering Hogwarts Legacy is entirely inspired by the beloved franchise, players are understandably wondering whether romance will be a feature included in the witchcraft and wizarding game.

Meaningful relationships are a core aspect of the Harry Potter franchise which does mean that Hogwarts Legacy would certainly feel strange without any form of friendship. Thus, players are likely expecting some kind of important relationships to exist in the game regardless, but will these relationships be strictly platonic or have the potential for something more?

Is there romance in Hogwarts Legacy?

While buildable friendships have been officially confirmed to exist within Hogwarts Legacy in the form of special companions, romance has neither been confirmed nor denied. This could either mean it hasn’t been teased because it is not a gameplay feature or that showcasing it would be too big of a spoiler.

Considering the Hogwarts Legacy team has outright confirmed other popular features like Quidditch are not in the game, it seems more likely than not that some form of romance may be present in the game after all.

The team clearly wanted to break the sad news about Quidditch as soon as possible to ensure fans’ hopes didn’t get too high which means that with Hogwarts Legacy’s release date being just over a week away, no answer on whether or not romance is included is more of a positive sign than a bad one.

Image via Avalanche Software

Any fan of the Harry Potter franchise likely knows the fifth book and film is where romance really picks up for the characters after being somewhat started in the fourth book and film with the Yule Ball. Considering the main character in Hogwarts Legacy is a fifth-year, it’s hard to imagine the game launching with no hints of romance.

In addition to the fact the Harry Potter franchise dials up the romance from the fifth book and film onward, even outside of the wizarding world this is still a natural time in life where romance becomes more prevalent which means that, realistically, it should be an included feature even if it is only present in a small way.

Romance being included as a feature in Hogwarts would likely be very mild and include simple things like Hogsmeade dates and special dialogue. This certainly doesn’t seem like that big of a deal for such a detailed game, so fans should stay optimistic until a confirmed answer is given or until the game launches and they can find out themselves.

Image via Avalanche Software

Based on what has been unveiled, if romance does exist within the game, it seems highly plausible that it would be tied to the companions that exist within Hogwarts Legacy. Companions are a select group of characters that have deep backstories and personalities that players can learn by befriending them.

These characters already have already been confirmed to have buildable friendships, so adding romance into the mix seems extremely doable.

Additionally, transitioning from getting to know these characters as friends to something more would flow naturally and is a trope seen in a few Harry Potter relationships but most memorably with Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.

Only four companions have been unveiled for Hogwarts Legacy so far but it has also been confirmed they come with special companion quests. The teaser for one of the companion quests, which is one that includes Sebastian Sallow, showcases players in a tough situation where they are faced with choices that change how the quest unfolds.

If romance is an included feature, perhaps players could embark on the special companion quests with these characters, and certain options or choices would be available during them to pursue a path to romance while others would keep things strictly platonic.

Image via Avalanche Software

Outside of companion quests, dialogue in general with companions could easily add romance to the game. Players could at certain points be given possible romantic interactions, answers, or choices and decide whether to pursue them further or instead choose to focus on just building a friendship with that character.

For now, players will simply have to wait and speculate over whether romance will be a feature in the magical game until answers are given or until the game officially launches.

Hogwarts Legacy officially launches on Friday, Feb. 10, although this will vary on an individual basis depending on the platform you purchased it on and whether you purchased an edition that comes with an early access period.