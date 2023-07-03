Does BattleBit Remastered have a minimap?

In every FPS game, minimaps are a major element of the gameplay. They’re arguably the most valuable source of information and are essential in completing your next objective. One of the rising FPS’ recently is BattleBit Remastered, and with more and more players becoming interested in it, they have started wondering whether the game has a minimap.

BattleBit Remastered is an FPS game like no other. It doesn’t exactly break new ground, but it’s rather about how it looks. Many players are calling the game a mashup between Roblox and Battlefield, and frankly speaking, that’s a quite fair comparison.

In the title, players take part in massive battles which can hold up to 254 players. During these fights, they gain position and fight over objectives as soldiers with multiple weapons and tools, or by using different vehicles, like tanks, helicopters, and so on. The title really brings that FPS realism to square-like graphics, and the results are stunning and most importantly, fun.

It’s pure chaos when you’re on a full BattleBit Remastered server.Image via BattleBit Remastered

With so many FPS elements, though, there are always naturally some which are missing. Ever since the BattleBit Remastered hype train launched, interested players asked if there is a minimap, among many other questions. And sadly, we’ve got some bad news for you.

Is there a minimap in BattleBit Remastered?

Unfortunately for players, there is no minimap in BattleBit Remastered at the time of publishing. Additionally, the developers released a report on July 2, where they talked about future plans for the title. And while they are aiming to introduce a bunch of new features, game modes, and guns, a minimap hasn’t yet made the list. Maybe it’s a part of “quality of life improvements,” though.

Will BattleBit Remastered have a minimap in the future?

Not all hope is lost, though. The game was released in early access mode on June 15, so it’s still very young. Looking at how the devs are trying to polish it every week, we believe systems like minimap are a real possibility in the future.

Related: The best BattleBit Remastered settings

On the other hand, though, some players have been discussing the addition of the minimap with the devs on Twitter. Some of them want it, while others claim it’s a feature that ruins FPS games. So maybe it’ll get eventually added for certain game modes only, maybe it never will at all. We’ll have to wait and see.

About the author