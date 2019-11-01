Diablo 4 to launch on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One

Diablo 4 was revealed at BlizzCon 2019 today after almost eight years since the third installment’s release. And now players across multiple platforms will all be able to go to hell together.

Diablo game director Luis Barriga addressed the crowd of BlizzCon attendees today, as well as over 200,000 viewers at home, explaining future plans for Diablo 4. Fans were excited to hear that the well-received title will be launched and developed for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Diablo 4 is being developed on PC, Xbox One, and PS4

“If you are new to the series, we want you to feel like we did when we first played Diablo,” Barriga said. “If you’re a long-time fan, we think this is the game you’ve been waiting for. Isometric Action-RPG developed for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.”

The Diablo series was initially a PC-only venture, with Diablo 3 only launching for Windows in 2012. But the dungeon crawler eventually made its way to PlayStation 3 and 4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One, and even the Nintendo Switch.

Switch users may be disappointed that Blizzard left Nintendo out of the development process. Judging by the fact that Diablo 3 eventually made it to the Switch in 2018, however, a later launch date could be in the works.