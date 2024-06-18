Dash turned down big money offer to host Saudi-backed EWC

The 2024 Esports World Cup is right around the corner, with the tournament set to begin on July 3. It will include events for numerous games, including League of Legends and Counter-Strike 2. Dash could have been a host, but the 33-year-old turned it down.

Recommended Videos

The American released a video on June 17, revealing was invited to be a part of the 2024 Esports World Cup’s broadcast but declined due to moral reasons.

“I got invited to host it… It’s basically a Saudi sports-washing attempt in esports world. They’re trying to create like an Esports World Cup/Olympic events, and it’s happening in Saudi Arabia,” Dash said, criticizing the event.

“I didn’t go for it. I turned it down. It was a lot of money. Money that I should have taken given my position in life right now, but morally couldn’t bring myself to do it, so I did turn it down. It was not easy,” he added.

Dash was one of the faces of the LCS for years, but he left the team in 2023. Since then, he has focused on other gigs while appearing on Riot Games broadcasts from time to time. He recently narrated Faker’s Hall of Legends video.

There’s a lot of controversy around the upcoming 2024 Esports World Cup, with esports figures concerned about human rights in Saudi Arabia. On June 10, Team Liquid’s Co-CEO Steve Arhancet wrote, “Saudi Arabia’s human rights record is undeniably troubling,” but outlined why his organization is participating anyway.

Sports washing isn’t only a matter of esports. Soccer’s 2022 FIFA World Cup, hosted in Qatar, was heavily criticized for taking place in the middle of the season (November to December), adding important games on top of an already-packed schedule.

Many fans had similar concerns to Liquid’s Steve, with reports highlighting the harsh reality of on-site workers ahead of the tournament. According to the Guardian, 6,500 workers died in Qatar leading up to the event.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy