VALORANT reportedly left out of Esports World Cup due to schedule conflicts

The massive and controversial Esports World Cup coming up this summer will not feature VALORANT in its lineup due to scheduling conflicts, though professional teams were reportedly pushing Riot Games “hard” for the game to be included.

Per James Fudge for the Esports Advocate, VALORANT was “seriously being considered” for the Esports World Cup, but there is no flexibility in the schedule that would allow professional teams to compete at the event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia that runs from July 4 until August 25. Riot’s other titles, League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics, will be featured at the event, during week one for League and during week six for TFT.

No VALORANT, for this year at least. Image via EWC.

This time period of early July through late August features what is easily the busiest and most important part of the VCT 2024 schedule. The start of the Esports World Cup occurs right in the middle of stage two of the VCT 2024 season; the first half of the event takes place during the final two regular season games and the all-important playoff bracket that determines who goes to Champions. The second half of the Esports World Cup takes place during Champions itself, with both events set to conclude on Sunday, Aug. 25.

With the current VCT schedule, there is just no window for teams to also compete at the Esports World Cup, though this could change as early as next year. Riot Games has already confirmed it is going to change the VCT schedule for 2025 by spreading out events, which could open up a window for VALORANT teams to compete at next year’s Esports World Cup. Fudge reports that Riot has signed “a one-year contract with the Esports World Cup Foundation,” and is “taking a wait-and-see attitude” when it comes to continuing that partnership.

Both Riot Games and organizations competing at the Esports World Cup have drawn criticism for competing at an event subsidized by the Saudi Arabian government, considering the country’s extensive record of human rights violations. Years ago, Riot quickly canceled an LEC partnership with the Saudi-backed NEOM project following substantial public backlash.

