Cyberpunk 2077 DLC price leaked ahead of rumored Summer Game Fest appearance

Fingers crossed we learn more tonight.

male V from the cyberpunk 2077 promos sat on a couch and looking at the camera defiantly
The long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 DLC, Phantom Liberty, is rumored to make an appearance today during Summer Game Fest Live, and the price has reportedly leaked on CD Projekt-owned GOG. If the leak is legit, you can expect to pay $34.99 for the DLC, starring Idris Elba.

As reported by Insider Gaming, the DLC was listed on GOG for a short time earlier today before being taken down. This adds to the speculation that we’d be getting a launch date for the expansion to CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 during today’s Summer Game Fest Live.

A screenshot of the listing on GOG was posted to Reddit but has since been removed from the GOG storefront. OP thebuffel wrote, “Cannot put into cart, clicking on it doesnt open details. Sorry if this is not news, but couldn’t find anything about it here. It shows up in the DLC section in the GOG shop when I’m logged in, does it show for anybody else?”

So far we know Phantom Liberty is a spy-thriller DLC starring Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, an FIA agent. We don’t know how it will tie into the main story, if it will offer alternative endings to the original game, or even when it’s coming out. It’ll be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5—sorry PS4 and Xbox One owners.

To stay tuned to all the announcements at tonight’s SGF Live and the rest of the upcoming events, check out our SGF highlights page.

