Counter-Strike 2, Vampire Survivors, and more coming to GeForce Now

If you’re waiting until Christmas to upgrade your PC but really want to play those higher-end video games now, you’re in luck, because NVIDIA GeForce Now has just added 22 games to its streaming service.

If you want to get stuck into CS2 despite the bugs, you can now stream it, along with indie hit Vampire Survivors. Really, any machine should be able to run that, but I won’t judge you for using ancient hardware.

All titles coming to GeForce Now this week are:



Wizard With a Gun – Oct. 17

Alaskan Road Truckers – Oct. 18

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd – Oct. 18

AirportSim – Oct. 19

Eternal Threads – Oct. 19

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged – Oct. 19

Laika Aged Through Blood – Oct. 19

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Black Skylands

Blair Witch

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Dead by Daylight

Dune: Spice Wars

Everspace 2

EXAPUNKS

Gungrave G.O.R.E

Railway Empire 2

Techtonica

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Torchlight III

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy

There are some Halloween-appropriate games like Dead by Daylight and the newly released Hellboy: Web of Wyrd, so there’s plenty to get your fangs into.

Unlike Game Pass, you have to actually own these titles yourself before you can play them via GeForce. All the service does is allow you to stream the game via NVIDIA’s cloud servers that run top-spec GPUs. So, even though you won’t need a great PC, you will need a solid internet connection and a copy of the game you want to play.

If you’re unsure whether or not GeForce Now is worth your time, we’ve tested it and recommend the premium tier, which is $9.99 per month. We found it was the best price for single-player gaming, but if competitive shooters are more your thing, you may need to get the most expensive ultimate tier for $19.99 per month.

About the author