Mind-blowing CS2 bug is giving players free armor thanks to broken command

Counter-Strike 2 is full of bugs that need fixing as fast as possible, especially with the esports scene transitioning to the game in the coming months. On Oct. 9, another bug was highlighted by the community figure ThourCS, which allows you to get free armor by using a certain command.

In the video, ThourCS showcased how you can get free armor by buying body armor, then head armor, then using the “refundall” command by the end of the sequence. This way, you get both armors refunded, but keep the body armor. Essentially this means players can get $650 worth of body armor entirely for free if they have $1,000 in their inventory.

You can get free body armor using the "refundall" command/alias. 🧐



After purchasing a body armor and a head armor, using the "refundall" command refunds both, but you retain the body armor. PLS FIX @CounterStrike



refundall command:

alias "refundall" "sellback 0;sellback… pic.twitter.com/KH8CxO6iYD — ThourCS (@ThourCS) October 9, 2023

The command itself is a bit long, so ThourCS pointed out it’s best to bind it to a certain key on your keyboard if you’re aiming to abuse this bug.

That said, CS2 having such a serious bug is a major issue that will give exploiting players an unfair advantage in matchmaking. For this reason, we believe the developers at Valve will likely release a fix soon to patch things up.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only rampant issue in CS2 at the time of writing. Last weekend, players highlighted a significant hitbox bug that showed sometimes you can’t kill bomb planters despite aiming directly at them. Since then, the community has been looking into the game’s hitboxes, and are realizing they don’t exactly match players’ models.

These problems are even more glaring considering the first tier one CS2 tournament, IEM Sydney 2023, is scheduled to begin in a week, on Oct. 16. With that in mind, Valve has only seven days to address some of these game-breaking issues.

