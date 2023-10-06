CS2 patch fixes issues for AMD users, gives crucial fixes to matchmaking

CS2‘s matchmaking has seen a ton of problems since launch. Today’s patch seeks to address many of those concerns.

Players have been reporting that they take max penalty for being kicked from a match, intentionally or otherwise. Instead of receiving the max penalty, they now receive the rating penalty for a loss in that match.

All surrender votes now require a majority of players to vote for them to pass, a welcome change from the previous system. Now you can’t be held hostage by people actively attempting to throw your matches.

Also, thankfully, the AMD shader compiling issues have been completely fixed. No more stuttering when you first throw a grenade, after you update your drivers. Also, there are several performance updates, which hopefully are fixing those frankly ridiculous lag spikes and microstutters.

Begone, microstutters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The full list of patch notes is below:

Graphics

Fixed a case where water would appear black in screenshots and video capture

For AMD GPU users, shader compilation hitches can now be fixed with a driver update at the attached link.

Animation

Fixed a case where the grenade throw animation would be canceled by holding the inspect key

Adjusted M4A4 and M4A1-S draw animation to start from out-of-frame

Minor animation system performance optimizations

Maps

Various bug fixes and tweaks to Nuke, Vertigo, Anubis, and Overpass

Miscellaneous

All surrender votes now require a majority to pass

Fixed an exploit where players could spam chat during the Premier draft phase

Fixed a bug where kicked players were receiving the maximum CS Rating penalty. Kicked players will now receive CS Rating based on the final outcome of the match instead

Fixed a bug where the first character at the beginning of the terrorist team intro wouldn’t render

Configured SDL to prefer X11 over Wayland on Linux

Paris 2023 items are no longer for sale

About the author