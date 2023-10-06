CS2 patch fixes issues for AMD users, gives crucial fixes to matchmaking

CS2‘s matchmaking has seen a ton of problems since launch. Today’s patch seeks to address many of those concerns.
Players have been reporting that they take max penalty for being kicked from a match, intentionally or otherwise. Instead of receiving the max penalty, they now receive the rating penalty for a loss in that match.
All surrender votes now require a majority of players to vote for them to pass, a welcome change from the previous system. Now you can’t be held hostage by people actively attempting to throw your matches.
Also, thankfully, the AMD shader compiling issues have been completely fixed. No more stuttering when you first throw a grenade, after you update your drivers. Also, there are several performance updates, which hopefully are fixing those frankly ridiculous lag spikes and microstutters.
The full list of patch notes is below:
Graphics
- Fixed a case where water would appear black in screenshots and video capture
- For AMD GPU users, shader compilation hitches can now be fixed with a driver update at the attached link.
Animation
- Fixed a case where the grenade throw animation would be canceled by holding the inspect key
- Adjusted M4A4 and M4A1-S draw animation to start from out-of-frame
Minor animation system performance optimizations
Maps
- Various bug fixes and tweaks to Nuke, Vertigo, Anubis, and Overpass
Miscellaneous
- All surrender votes now require a majority to pass
- Fixed an exploit where players could spam chat during the Premier draft phase
- Fixed a bug where kicked players were receiving the maximum CS Rating penalty. Kicked players will now receive CS Rating based on the final outcome of the match instead
- Fixed a bug where the first character at the beginning of the terrorist team intro wouldn’t render
- Configured SDL to prefer X11 over Wayland on Linux
- Paris 2023 items are no longer for sale