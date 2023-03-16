Shroud is making an open-world survival game—and it’s going to be big

Massive Twitch streamer Michael “shroud” Grzesiek is officially becoming the latest creator to back a new game development project, he announced today.

Shroud is teaming up with fellow streamer Chris “Sacriel” Ball, and both streamers are partnering with developers Splash Damage to work on Project Astrid, “a AAA open-world survival game.” Shroud said in his announcement that it’s been his dream to make his own game and that his goal is to “build the best game ever.”

It’s finally happening…



We’re making a game. pic.twitter.com/jrC63CCETg — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) March 16, 2023

The trio of shroud, Sacriel, and Splash Damage are putting high expectations on the recently announced title. Splash Damage creative director Lance Winter said “we’ve got the ability to do something really new in survival, build an IP from the ground up… hopefully this is going to be a one-in-a-million game.”

The announcement video highly prioritized the importance of gunplay in the upcoming game, with shroud saying that will be a feature his community will be looking for. He also added his belief that Sacriel and himself “have refined a vision for what’s next in the survival genre,” and that it can be made while working with Splash Damage.

The Splash Damage studio was created in 2001 and established its multiplayer prowess with both Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory and Enemy Territory: Quake Wars. The company has worked on the multiplayer aspects of several prolific franchises including Doom, Gears of War, and Halo, while also developing titles like Brink, Dirty Bomb, and Gears Tactics. Splash Damage is also working on a Transformers game.

Both shroud and Sacriel will serve as “executive creators” on the development team and are tasked with providing “new insights into what fans and creators actually want from their gaming experiences,” according to Winter.