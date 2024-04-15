Botany Manor: How to grow Pixie Tears

As you step into the shoes of Arabella Greene, a retired botanist in Botany Manor, you’ll face many pottering challenges, like growing Pixie Tears.

If the name didn’t clue you in, let me be crystal clear: Pixie Tears aren’t your run-of-the-mill plant in Botany Manor. They’re special. As such, unlocking and learning how to grow them follows a specific procedure. In this guide, I’ll show you how to find all the clues to grow Pixie Tears in Botany Manor.

How to find Pixie Tear seeds in Botany Manor

This shed houses the Pixie Tears. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Pixie Tear seeds, head inside the Orchard and look for a small shed to your right. Inside, you’ll find the Pixie Tears seed packet on a shelf. You’re one step closer to getting all the achievements for Botany Manor.

All Pixie Tears clues in Botany Manor

Here’s where you can find every clue for Pixie Tears in Botany Manor:

Appearance Pixie Tears clue Pixie Tears clue location Pot Notes You can find this clue inside the shed in the Orchard. Microscope Slide You can find this clue inside the suitcase under the overhand in the Orchard. Chloroplast Book You can find this clue on the table under the overhand in the Orchard. Cider Apples poster You can find this clue on the wall under the gazebo of Cider Garden. Apple Blending You can find this clue on the wall under the gazebo of the Cider Garden.



The microscope slides and the Chloroplasts book in the Orchard show that Pixie Tears lack Chloroplast, which means they need sugar to grow. Luckily, apples can provide the required sugar. The Pot Notes in the shed help you understand that apples can provide the required sugar. Finally, the Apple Blending document on the table of the Cider Garden helps you find the right apple combination to meet the 97g sugar requirement.

How to grow Pixie Tears in Botany Manor

Once you have found the Pixie Tears seeds and unlocked all the clues, follow these steps to grow Pixie Tears in Botany Manor:

Head to the planting station diagonally across from the shed. Fill the pot with potting soil and select the Pixie Tears from your seed inventory. Use the green watering can to water the seeds. Take the watered Pixie Tears to the Cider Garden and set it on the saucer in front of the press. Grab the Kingston Black, Knobby Russet, and Lord Peckover apples from the table on the far right, then throw them into the press. Use the handle on the right side of the press to complete the process.

With Pixie Tears out of the way, now it’s time to focus on growing the Wolfgrove.

