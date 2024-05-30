Maria sitting in a chair for Bloodborne: The Old Hunters.
Bloodborne fans are once again desperate for any remaster news at upcoming State of Play

Another State of Play, another call for a Bloodborne remaster.
May 30, 2024

Any time something Sony-related happens, FromSoftware fans re-emerge from their hiding spots to scream in unison: “Bloodborne, Bloodborne, Bloodborne!” And, as today’s State of Play slowly approaches, the screams grow ever louder.

A Reddit thread posted on May 29, following the announcement of the May 30 State of Play, immediately began discussing the potential of any Bloodborne news. “It’s time for Bloodborne 2 or remastered… right?” the thread’s creator asked desperately. Those replying answered with even more melancholy like true Pthumerian disciples. “I will go in expecting disappointment,” one user wrote, “that’s a win-win situation.” Others poked fun at the situation, highlighting how Sony’s priorities always seem to lie somewhere far, far away from the city of Yharnam.

LEAKED PLAYSTATION STATE OF PLAY SCHEDULE
byu/zionooo inGamingcirclejerk

“What everyone wants: Bloodborne. What everyone gets: The Last of Us 8K Director’s edition,” another player jokingly said. User szalinskikid diverged the topic a bit, claiming that even when they know Bloodborne won’t show up, they end up disappointed due to Sony’s showcases are “always huge letdowns.” They say this has been happening in the past few years, and some users agree with them. One added how “the brand does seem to have slowed down,” following PlayStation 5’s launch, and that excitement was always high during the PS4 era.

Bloodborne was released back in 2015 for the PlayStation 4, just two years into the eighth console generation. A year later in 2016, Bloodborne: The Old Hunters launched with a new area and several bosses, some of which are regarded as FromSoftware’s best to date.

Since then, the game has received some minor technical updates here and there, but nothing of note has happened, including a PlayStation 5 version. The game was co-developed by the now-defunct Japan Studio, Sony’s first-party developer. The publisher also apparently holds the reins for FromSoftware’s cult classic, which many think has been excluded from Sony’s roster.

While Bloodborne likely won’t be at Sony’s next State of Play, we can always hold out hope. Right?

