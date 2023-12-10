Best Xbox Series X|S games of 2023

While Xbox has had quite the year on the business side, the Series X|S era continues to progress with few exclusives. Fortunately, that doesn’t mean there aren’t any good games to play.

Right now, on Xbox, there are a ton of awesome games both from Xbox Studios and third-party developers. Furthermore, with Game Pass, it’s easier than ever to jump into a new game right now, with even the biggest AAA titles landing on this service on day one.

Whether you’re catching up on the year that was or looking to spend holiday money on something new, these are the best games available on Xbox Series X|S right now.

Sea of Stars

While not try something retro? Image via Sabotage Studio.

Sea of Stars is by far the least-known title on our list, but it’s definitely one of the best. This charming retro-style RPG is equally as engaging as it is gorgeous to look at.

Think GBA-era visuals with a modern playstyle; that’s exactly what Sea of Stars is. In this game, you’ll adventure with a party of allies, taking out evil foes using the power of the son and moon. Battle in this game is turn-based, but with up to six usable characters available, there is plenty of variety to keep things interesting.

The best part: if you’re a Game Pass subscriber, you can play Sea of Stars for free! If you haven’t yet checked out this gem, we suggest you do so during this holiday season.

Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is still a great game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While Diablo 4 has been slaughtered with player criticism since its launch, there’s no doubt that it is one of the most fun games that came out in 2023. The most recent entry in Blizzard’s iconic franchise is the most polished to date, and while it might lack post-game content, the offerings get bigger every day.

Diablo 4 is a dungeon-crawler RPG that you can dive into for hours, crushing waves of demonic foes or customizing your builds to deal the maximum damage. Whether you’re a casual player or committed to long gaming sessions, Diablo 4 can service you.

While Diablo 4 isn’t on Game Pass right now, Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard means it may be in the future. Still, we think, right now, Diablo 4 is one of the best games to play on your Xbox Series console, even at full price.

Lies of P

Lies of P was a surprising hit in 2023. Image via Neowiz

Game Pass has unearthed plenty of great games this year, but one that stands above many others is Lies of P.

The Soulslike formula has been repurposed, time and time again, but what Lies of P accomplishes comes the closest to the quality that FromSoftware had made its name on, simply by being different enough.

While the gameplay in Lies of P is fundamentally like any Dark Souls title, with unique weapon mechanics and an enthralling story based on Pinocchio… Yes, Pinocchio, Lies of P stands on its own. Given it’s available on Game Pass right now, there’s absolutely no reason you shouldn’t give Lies of P a go today.

Starfield

Starfield is a hit. Image via Bethesda

Of course, Bethesda’s latest mammoth project gets a mention on this list. Starfield is an open-world RPG on an incredible scale, giving players a ton of different options to see and create the story they choose.

If you’re a completionist, this is a game that you’ll welcome with open arms, as there is A LOT to do. You can travel between different planets and solar systems, crafting bases and taking down enemies, or you can venture through the story to uncover the secrets of Unity. You can even go around causing mayhem and terrorizing cities, the choice is up to you.

Despite being Xbox’s biggest release of the year, Starfield is available on Xbox Game Pass, so even if you are on the fence, you should absolutely download it and give it a try. Who knows, you might just find your new favorite game.

Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 is an upgrade for the series. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While Street Fighter 6 being a sequel might have you skeptical about how it could be one of the year’s best Xbox games, this new addition to the franchise takes things to the next level.

Street Fighter 6 is the best-looking game to date, and it runs perfectly on both the Xbox Series X and lesser-powered S. This fighter has new combinations, characters, and, of course, your favorites from the history of Street Fighter.

If you play one fighter this holiday season, make it Street Fighter 6, or if you’re just looking for something new, this is a perfect choice for casual and competitive fun.

Armored Core 6

FromSoftware is back with another hit. Image via FromSoftware.

Armored Core is a franchise that most FromSoftware fans were only exposed to in 2023, and it was thanks to the franchise’s best offering yet.

Simply put, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is the best Armored Core game available thanks to its fast-paced combat, impressive verticality, and challenging boss battles. Typically, Armored Core has been a very different experience from Souls titles, but with AC6, FromSoftware made these two series feel similar enough to facilitate a smooth transition.

If you’ve not played a mecha game before, then Armored Core 6 is the one. Similarly, if you’re looking for a high-paced action game, AC6 has that covered for you with one of the most compelling campaigns of the year.

Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake is one of the year’s best games. Image via Remedy

Alan Wake 2 is one of the best new games on Xbox Series X and S consoles right now. While Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to be the talk of the town, Alan Wake 2 still holds its own, so if you’re looking for the best game on Xbox, this is the one for you.

Alan Wake has always had a cult fanbase, but this long-awaited sequel expands on the high points players experienced with the original and takes things even further. The game boasts a campaign that will pull you in from the first moment and keep you locked in until the credits roll. Even when you finish, you’ll be roaring to play through again as we wait for more content to drop via DLC, which is coming.

Play Alan Wake 2. Xbox gamers everywhere should make this their must-play of 2023 and the perfect gift for your gamer friends this holiday season.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Is anyone really surprised? Image via Larian Studios

Yes, it’s the golden child of gaming in 2023, Baldur’s Gate 3. It should really be no surprise that this game tops our list of best games to play on Xbox in 2023, and it almost didn’t even make it to the console in time.

Launching in December, Baldur’s Gate 3 is now available on Xbox, giving players a chance to explore this massive RPG adventure. We’d go on about how great the story is, but the magic so happens to be that it won’t play out the same for each person. The dynamic changes in Baldur’s Gate 3, along with its massive customization system, are the two reasons you shouldn’t miss out on this incredible title.