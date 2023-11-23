The best ways to get those mats.

Honor Shards are one of many precious honing materials you need in Lost Ark, and if you think you have enough, you don’t, especially when you start honing your Relic and Ancient gear. So, if you’re low on Honor Shards, there are ways to farm for it.

Lost Ark: Best ways to farm Honor Shards

The best way to farm Honor Shards in Lost Ark is by completing level 50 plus (read, endgame) content, including things like Chaos Dungeons, Una’s Tasks, and Raids. However, you can also get Honor Shards by purchasing them from the Lost Ark Auction House or via currency exchange vendors.

Level 50 plus (endgame) content for Honor Shard Farming

Chaos Dungeons are the best way to earn Honor Shards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve hit level 50, you can start farming endgame content for Honor Shards. Some of the best farming tasks or events you can participate in include:

Chaos Dungeons : The best and easiest way to earn Honor Shards is through Chaos Dungeons.

: The best and easiest way to earn Honor Shards is through Chaos Dungeons. Abyssal Dungeons : You can start earning Honor Shards in Oreha’s Well.

: You can start earning Honor Shards in Oreha’s Well. Abyss Raids: You can earn Honor Shards by completing the Argos Raid.

You can earn Honor Shards by completing the Argos Raid. Legion Raids: Honor Shards can be farmed in all Legion Raids.

Honor Shards can be farmed in all Legion Raids. Una’s Daily and Weekly Tasks: Use the search tool in the Journal to search for the tasks that offer Honor Shards and complete those daily and weekly.

Use the search tool in the Journal to search for the tasks that offer Honor Shards and complete those daily and weekly. Twisting Demon Legion Chaos Gates: These spawn at specific times and on set days, so check the calendar. If you’ve never used the calendar, it’s in the bar at the top of your screen, on the left-hand side.

Where to purchase Honor Shards in Lost Ark

You can find specific vendors by opening the ‘map’ and searching for them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you still don’t have enough Honor Shards, you can also purchase them using different forms of currency, often earned by playing Lost Ark and participating in the endgame content above. The currency and vendors you can buy Honor Shards from include:

Courage Coins at PvP Vendors.

Bloodstones at the Guild Vendor .

. Chaos Dungeon Shard Exchange Vendor: If you continue farming the Chaos Dungeons after you’ve earned your two daily rewards, you will earn Shards of Purification. These shards can be used at the Chaos Dungeon Shard Exchange vendor to purchase Honor Shards.

If you continue farming the Chaos Dungeons after you’ve earned your two daily rewards, you will earn Shards of Purification. These shards can be used at the Chaos Dungeon Shard Exchange vendor to purchase Honor Shards. Event Shop: When there’s an event, you can usually earn event coins that can be used in the event shop to purchase skins, items, and honing materials, like Honor Shards.

When there’s an event, you can usually earn event coins that can be used in the event shop to purchase skins, items, and honing materials, like Honor Shards. Pirate Coins at the Tea and Libra Merchant Ships .

. Legion Raid Vendor: If you complete the Kakul-Saydon, Akkan, and Brelshaza Legion Raids, you will earn their respective Marks, which can be used at the vendor to purchase Honor Shards. So, if you defeat Kakul-Saydon, you’ll earn Mayhem Marks, which you can spend at the vendor under the Mayhem Marks tab.

If you’re in a pinch, you can purchase Honor Shards from the Auction House for Gold or buy them from Mari’s Secret Shop using Crystals. But both these options cost real-world money.

So whether you’re leveling up an alt, switching to a new main character, or simply stockpiling Honor Shards, these are the best ways to farm for them in Lost Ark.