Best Victims to play in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game: Victim tier list

If you’re playing as a Victim in Texas Chain Saw Massacre, well, then good luck, because you’re going to need it.

The Victims are at a significant disadvantage when compared to the Slaughter Family members, and the game does not try to hide it. Even though the Family is at an advantage, each of the Victims has unique traits and abilities that make them redeemable.

That being said, there is a clear hierarchy between them, sparking debate between players as to which Victims are objectively better than the rest. Here is our take on the best Victims in Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Tier list rankings for all Victims in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Tier Victims S Connie A Julie B Sonny, Leland C Ana

S-Tier: Connie

The best…Victim? Image via Gun Interactive

Stat Amount Toughness 20 Endurance 25 Strength 15 Proficiency 35 Stealth 30

Connie is the very best Victim available to players in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre by a long shot. Connie’s “Focused” ability allows her to quickly pick locks for a short period of time. When paired with her high Proficiency stat, Connie can open most escape routes in the blink of an eye.

Related: All The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game maps

While Connie may be the weakest Victim in the game when it comes to her Strength, your teammates should be taking care of the brute force tasks while you lockpick your teammates’ way to safety.

A-Tier: Julie

She’s as good as they get. Almost. Image via Gun Interactive

Stat Amount Toughness 25 Endurance 30 Strength 15 Proficiency 20 Stealth 35

If you value being stealthy over everything else, you’d wanna choose Julie. Once you activate her ability “Ultimate Escape,” Julie gains superhuman endurance and is able to evade the Family’s attempts to track her.

Additionally, Julie has the highest Stealth stat, and if you double down on upgrading it along with her Proficiency, Julie will go virtually undetected and move quickly to escape from danger. She can also find Unlock Tools very quickly, which can be used to open doors and other obstacles. If you are caught, Julie can easily sprint away and find a hiding spot.

However, Julie’s Strength is her lowest attribute, so she is not as good at fighting Family members as the other Victims.

B-Tier: Sonny

Not the worst, but not the best. Image via Gun Interactive

Stat Amount Toughness 15 Endurance 35 Strength 35 Proficiency 25 Stealth 15

Sonny’s ability “Heightened Sense” enables him to detect small noises, highlighting the location of nearby sounds, similar to Cook and Grandpa.

That being said, Sonny’s ability to hear sounds is a double-edged sword. While it allows him to track other people, it also makes it difficult to distinguish between Family members and victims.

Sonny’s ability to hear minute sounds does not reveal their location to other players—unlike Cook—but you can use voice chat to inform your team. This is useful when enemies are grouped together or defending an exit.

A low Stealth stat paired with his unique ability doesn’t do Sonny any favors, however.

Related: Does The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game have crossplay?

B-Tier: Leland

He’s strong, but that’s pretty much it. Image via Gun Interactive

Stat Amount Toughness 20 Endurance 30 Strength 40 Proficiency 25 Stealth 10

Leland is one of the most difficult Victims to play as, but he can also be one of the most effective once you master his playstyle. Leland’s “Life Saver” ability lets him stun all Family members except Leatherface for a few seconds, which provides his allies time to flee or start working on opening an escape route.

While this may seem like one of the best abilities available, especially since it can help allies in danger, you can only use it at the right moment. Additionally, it doesn’t affect Leatherface as much as it does the other Family members, making it a little less universally useful.

Apart from this, another one of Leland’s major weaknesses is that he is not very stealthy, so doing anything such as finding unlock tools or opening doors without making a sound takes a lot longer than other victims.

C-Tier: Ana

Arguably the worst. Image via Gun Interactive

Stat Amount Toughness 35 Endurance 25 Strength 30 Proficiency 20 Stealth 20

We apologize if you personally love playing Ana, but the truth is that she’s simply not that great. Her ability “Pain is Nothing” allows her to take more damage from Family members and be immune to poison. However, this ability is not as useful if Sissy is not in the match, as Sissy is the only Family member that can inflict poison damage.

It’s not like Ana has nothing going for her; with the highest Toughness stat at 35, the lass can tank a whole lotta hits, but here’s where the problem lies. Tanking is a terrible idea and not useful, more often than not. Generally speaking, it’s very difficult to survive after being found, even for Ana. Trading Proficiency and Stealth for Toughness was a disservice to Ana on the dev’s part.

About the author