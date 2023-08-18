Does the Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game have crossplay? Explained

Multiplayer game Texas Chain Saw Massacre released on Aug. 18 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, and a huge wave of players is expected to try the game in the coming weeks as it’s available on the Xbox Game Pass. But several people are wondering if Texas Chain Saw Massacre has a crossplay feature.

Many gamers consider crossplay/cross-platform a must-have feature these days as more titles are being released for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch altogether. Without crossplay, players can only play together if they’re using the same platform, which isn’t ideal.

Find out below if you and your friends can play the Texas Chain Saw Massacre together, even if you’re in different gaming platforms.

Does the Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game have crossplay/cross-platform?

Yes, the Texas Chain Saw Massacre has crossplay enabled across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. You’ll be able to play the game with your friends as long as you’re gaming on a new-gen console or PC.

In case you’re still gaming on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One and were thinking in giving the Texas Chain Saw Massacre a try, you’ll be far more limited, unfortunately.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre‘s PS4 and Xbox One editions don’t have crossplay, meaning that PS4 owners can only play with other PS4 owners, and the same goes for Xbox One owners.

If you’re desperate to play with your friends who own new-gen consoles, you can try downloading Texas Chain Saw Massacre on PC as the system requirements are actually quite reasonable. The game doesn’t require nearly as much as some of the best AAA releases of 2023.

