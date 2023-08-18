All Texas Chain Saw Massacre game maps

If you don’t mind horror games, you might want to give the Texas Chain Saw Massacre game a try. It’s a multiplayer game with mechanics similar to the acclaimed Dead by Daylight but with three assassins and four victims. And the best part is you can play on multiple maps.

Texas Chain Saw Massacre has a total of three different maps for now—and it’s possible that Sumo Nottingham will develop more in the future—which makes the gameplay a lot more fun.

Just like the game, the maps are all directly inspired by the Texas Chain Saw Massacre movie from 1974, allowing fans to dive deeper into some of the most iconic locations from the movie. All maps carry great resemblance to the movie and playing on them makes you feel like you’ve been teleported into the film.

Without further ado, here are all the Texas Chain Saw Massacre maps.

All maps available in Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Slaughterhouse

An overview of the Slaughterhouse. Image via Gun Interactive

The Slaughterhouse is one of the iconic locations in the movie because Hitchhiker, one of the assassins, shows the victims photos of him and his family slaughtering cattle there. We’ll have to play more before deciding if this map is better for villains or victims, but at first glance, it looks like a good place to hide.

Family House

It will be hard for victims to hide on this map. Image via Gun Interactive

The Family House might as well be the exact opposite of the Slaughterhouse. This map has plenty of open spaces, which means that as soon as you step out of the house, the assassins will be able to see you in no time. The best place to hide is likely the basement inside the house, which doesn’t have any windows and is pretty dark.

Gas Station

This is where you meet the Cook, an assassin, in the movie. Image via Gun Interactive

The Gas Station has indoor and open spaces like the other two maps in Texas Chain Saw Massacre. But what differentiates this map from the other two is the junk piles and abandoned cars outside. These can be useful if you’re trying to escape from assassins as you can stay out of sight for a while, but one wrong step may also cost you your life.

