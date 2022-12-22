Best Steam Winter Sale 2022 deals

Got a holiday check to deposit or some bonus cash at the end of the year? Well for gamers who want their library to get even bigger, the yearly Steam Winter Sale has arrived to close out 2022.

Starting on Dec. 22 and running until Jan. 5, 2023 at 12pm CT, a massive number of titles on Steam are now on sale, with discounts of up to 85 percent off major games. Sadly not everything is on sale, though. Most new releases are still at their normal price point and there’s no current deal on Steam Decks.

But on top of deals on virtually every type or genre of game, there are also great deals on DLC and even in-game content that are available as well. Looking for something to spend on? Here’s a list of some of the top deals, by category.

Best single-player game deals during Steam Winter Sale 2022

Sometimes, the most holiday cheer comes from time spent on your own with a nice single-player game.

Gotham Knights for $30 (50 percent off normal price)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition for $30 (50 percent off normal price)

Cyberpunk 2077 for $30 (50 percent off normal price)

Far Cry 5 for $12 (80 percent off normal price)

Elden Ring for $42 (30 percent off normal price)

Detroit: Become Human for $20 (50 percent off normal price)

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order for $4.79 (88 percent off normal price)

Best multiplayer game deals during Steam Winter Sale 2022

Spend the holidays with friends at a discount with these multiplayer titles. As a bonus, many of these games also have great single-player components.