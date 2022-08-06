Best Sims 4 Game Packs, Ranked

See which packs are worth the money and which ones fall short.

The Sims 4 is a solid game on its own but players who decide to get downloadable content will find that the content helps the game truly shine. In total, Sims has over 50 packs that players can purchase to expand their gameplay.

Players can choose from four different types of packs, with many of each kind of pack available. The four types of packs available are as follows.

Expansion packs : Large-scale packs that are generally broad in theme and add massive amounts of content across all areas. These packs introduce truly game-changing features such as Seasons or Cats and Dogs.

: Large-scale packs that are generally broad in theme and add massive amounts of content across all areas. These packs introduce truly game-changing features such as Seasons or Cats and Dogs. Game packs : Medium-sized packs focused on one decently sized specific theme, such as Vampires or Parenthood.

: Medium-sized packs focused on one decently sized specific theme, such as Vampires or Parenthood. Stuff packs : Small-sized packs usually focus on one small idea or theme, such as Tiny Living or Paranormal.

: Small-sized packs usually focus on one small idea or theme, such as Tiny Living or Paranormal. Kits: Extra mini-packs with a very small amount of new content. These packs focus specifically on one aspect and one aspect only. These aspects can be gameplay, such as in Bust the Dust, furniture, such as in Little Campers, or clothing, such as in Moonlight Chic.

There is a total of 12 game packs that players can choose from. Players will find that these packs are built around more specific content that might not fit into everyone’s gameplay. Not everyone will want Werewolves running amuck in their Sims world, while others might not see a need for restaurants in their gameplay.

In addition to being built around specific ideas, certain game packs are far more versatile and well-made than others. Some packs are rich with detail and content, while others are littered with bugs and lack versatility.

Knowing which packs are worth the money and which are skippable can be quite difficult, so here is a complete list of all The Sims 4 game packs ranked from worst to best and their strengths and weaknesses.

12) Journey to Batuu

Journey to Batuu is a Sims 4 game pack inspired by the Star Wars themed land called Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland, California. This pack transports Sims players to a world that mixes the theme park and the iconic Star Wars films.

In theory, this collaboration sounds like a win, but it is the most lackluster in practice. Rather than a pack dedicated to showcasing the magnificence of Star Wars, Journey to Batuu feels like one big advertisement for the Galaxy’s Edge theme park and lacks any real depth.

The pack’s biggest downfalls are the lack of replayability and usage outside of specific Star Wars-themed gameplay. Players can join the Resistance, First Order, or scoundrels, but regardless of what they choose, the path feels linear and shallow.

The create a sim assets in this pack are specific and not very usable outside of this pack. This can also be said for the build/buy items, although players building space or alien-themed structures will likely find more use.

Lightsabers, one of the most iconic parts of Star Wars, are little more than toys that any regular Sim can swing around. There is no way to become Jedi or Sith in the pack, and although Kylo Ren and Rey can be found in Batuu, they feel like shallow props.

A collaboration between Sims and Star Wars had massive potential, but Journey to Batuu is sadly the worst of all game packs available. Even for massive Star Wars fans, this pack will feel empty and will be a disappointment.

11) StrangerVille

StrangerVille suffers the same issue as Journey to Batuu as it also has a linear storyline that limits replayability. While the storyline of Journey to Batuu does have more replayability due to having three different branches that players can choose, StrangerVille is ultimately superior due to the usefulness of the world, the build/buy items, and the create a sim assets.

The mystery of StrangerVille and its storyline is an absolute blast to play through the first time, but once players have played through it, they probably won’t find themselves returning to it for quite some time. Luckily, the town does have a unique desert, a rural style that is quite usable once the mystery has been solved.

The furniture and other building items within StrangerVille are very useful in various builds. Players seeking to create apocalyptic-style builds will find uses for the messy spills and odd technological items, while those looking to design fancy houses will love the windows and doors featured in this pack.

Overall, StrangerVille is a decent pack, and players seeking mystery or a story-driven experience will really enjoy it. Just be sure to stay away from the Mother…

10) Jungle Adventure

The concept of Jungle Adventure is fascinating and unique, but this is also its weakness. Because it’s such a unique concept, it is hard to find usage for this pack in everyday gameplay. This pack focuses on exploring temples, solving puzzles, and finding precious artifacts, which is not a style of gameplay that fits well with most playstyles.

The vacation world of Selvadorada is full of chaos, adventure, and exploration, and Jungle Adventure is overall a fun pack. However, this gameplay style is very specific to archeology and an exploration-based lifestyle that probably won’t fit your everyday Sims lifestyle.

9) Outdoor Retreat

Sims players seeking to explore the great outdoors will enjoy the Outdoor Retreat pack. Granite Falls is the perfect camping destination loaded with activities like fishing, cooking around fire pits, and areas for exploration.

Parts of Outdoor Retreat feel shallow, and most players don’t use vacation worlds very often, but it is an overall solid pack for players looking to add camping and exploration to their gameplay.

8) Spa Day

Spa Day allows players to create or visit spas that offer unique ways to manage stressful moodlets. With this pack, players can hone their Wellness skill, participate in yoga, get massages, relax in the sauna, and overall engage in a variety of activities to find peace and serenity.

This pack was good when it was released but became even better following the refresh The Sims 4 team did to it that added new content. The refresh introduced nails to the base game and added manicures, pedicures, facial masks, and several nail designs exclusive to the pack. A visit to the spa is a fun activity that can easily be incorporated into most gameplay styles making Spa Day a solid pick among the game packs.

7) Realm of Magic

While Realm of Magic isn’t going to fit into everyday gameplay, it is a strong pack that does its theme very well. This pack centers around Spellcasters, a wizard-based occult that can cast magic, craft potions, and fly on brooms.

The world that comes with the pack, Glimmerbrook, is a bit small and hard to use outside of the context of Spellcasters and a magical theme. However, the portal in the regular world leads to a stunning Spellcaster exclusive world featuring a dueling ground, a magical shopping center, and a mansion that players can visit to enhance their learning expertise.

The create a sim and build/buy assets are very magical themed and stunning. While some are specific to this style, many of the assets are also quite usable outside of just being for Spellcasters.

Spellcasters have a skill tree and can also learn all kinds of useful spells, such as one that makes food appear instantly, lets them teleport, and can repair anything instantly. Realm of Magic is a solid pack sure to bring magic to any Sims player’s gameplay.

6) My Wedding Stories

My Wedding Stories is one of the most controversial packs in The Sims existence. This pack has the best world of any game pack in Tartosa, a stunning beach world, the create a sim assets feature impressive formal pieces, and the build/buy items make building weddings difficult because of how many amazing options there are.

The controversy comes from the fact that the pack launched with an unprecedented amount of bugs and issues that still leave this pack tainted. When it launched, this pack was unplayable for almost every Sims player.

The pack functions mostly okay now; bugs aside, the ability to have a more customizable and in-depth wedding is great and adds a lot for storytelling. My Wedding Stories might be higher if not for the absurd amount of bugs the pack has experienced, but it is still a wonderful pack.

5) Dine Out

The number of players who experience consistent bugs and glitches with this pack forces us to rank it lower due to its unpredictable nature. Dine Out is a great pack when it works, but the problem is that it oftentimes just doesn’t function properly.

Players can design and run their own restaurants, curate menus, visit established restaurants, order unique food items, and enjoy a detailed culinary experience when the pack is functioning correctly. Because the concept of this pack is very versatile and restaurants can fit into and enhance any player’s gameplay, it is a great choice for expanding upon activities that Sims can engage in during their day-to-day lives.

4) Vampires

Got fangs? With The Sims 4 Vampires, players can choose to become a fearsome creature of the night. Players will find many customization options to make every Vampire unique such as scars, fangs, and unique eye designs in bright colors. These options allow players to design a terrifying monster straight out of nightmares or a sparkling teen heartthrob who will charm all who see them.

The best part about becoming a Vampire is the detailed skill tree that comes along with them. As players increase their Vampire prowess, they will unlock points to spend on powerful abilities such as the ability to turn into a bat, turn other Sims into Vampires, and live forever.

Forgotten Hollow is the spooky, gothic, dark world that comes with this pack. It’s great for Vampire Sims, but it isn’t very usable outside of this specific style. This world is also always full of Vampires, which means any Sim who isn’t one and chooses to live there will be in constant danger of being attacked by one.

Vampires is an all-around solid pack that offers many assets helpful for players looking to play an occult-centric gameplay style.

3) Werewolves

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the best occult pack is the newest one to be released. Werewolves feels like The Sims 4 team took everything they learned while making all other occults and drastically improved upon it. The occult system in this pack is so good that all other occults need a refresh to even come close.

This pack’s build/buy assets are very grungy, broken, and used. This style is quite unlike anything available in any other pack but perfect for players looking to create something more run-down or messy.

In addition to a skill tree similar to that of Vampires and Spellcasters, Werewolves also have unique temperaments that can increase their chance of turning. Werewolf Sims can join a pack, explore mysterious underground tunnels, and learn deep lore from The Sims. Werewolves is a complex, detailed, and engaging pack sure to delight any Sims player interested in occult gameplay.

2) Dream Home Decorator

Of all the active careers available in The Sims 4, the Interior Decorator career in this pack is easily the best. Players get to renovate and design the homes of other Sims to earn Simoleons.

The build/buy assets within this pack are strong because they are simple and usable in many ways. Many of the furniture is also modular and can be combined in various ways to make unique units. The versatility of the assets included in this pack is its strongest selling point and makes it one of the best game packs available.

The create a sim items also offer a variety of assets for all ages and many simple pieces that will work well with a wide range of outfits. Dream Home Decorator is a rich pack that offers players an engaging career, fabulous building assets, and lovely create a sim items.

1) Parenthood

The best game pack in all of Sims 4 is Parenthood, a pack that focuses on family. This game pack adds the Parenting skill, new options such as disciplining or rewarding behavior, family activities, and the ability to completely shape what a child is like based on the choices players make for them.

The build/buy items in this pack are also really good. You can find colorful posters for children’s rooms, stunning cabinets, realistic clutter, and other average family home assets in this pack that bring a homey feel to any house.

Hair, clothes, shoes, and all other create a sim items in this pack are also a strong selling point. While many other packs frequently leave teen, children, and toddler fashion behind, Parenthood boasts solid options for all ages.

Overall, Parenthood is easily the best game pack available and a must for any Sims player looking to have meaningful, realistic, and deep family relationships in their gameplay.