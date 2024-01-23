12 best PS5 and PS4 games in the PlayStation Store New Year Deals

We may be halfway through the first month of 2024, but Sony wants to keep the New Year celebrations going with a new sales promotion on its PlayStation Store.

Until the end of Jan. 31, nearly 2,000 PlayStation 4 and 5 games, expansions, and DLC are discounted upwards of 75 percent (and some even more than that!). So, if you’ve got the money to spare and are in between big releases, now’s a perfect opportunity to check out one or two games you’ve missed out on.

Sony has a list of what’s included in the New Year Deals on the PlayStation Blog but, having scoured the PlayStation Store ourselves, there is a whole lot more on offer. While you can have a browse yourself, we’ve narrowed done 12 of the best games featured in the sale to help you choose what to spend your money on.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim: $17.99 (70 percent off)

Be you a fan of sci-fi strategy games or melodramatic visual novels, you’ll likely fall in love with 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. This game’s main draw is its extremely complex but engaging narrative; one which spans multiple time periods as a gang of Japanese teens pilot giant mechs to fend off invading kaiju.

Between the multiple perspectives, time travel, and story events being told out of order, it can be hard to follow, but it’s incredibly satisfying to see all the pieces fit together. The real-time strategy battles are also a tense affair but, thanks to difficulty options, you can make them less challenging if you’re not too familiar with the genre.

Batman: Arkham Collection: $5.99 (90 percent off)

One of the biggest steals in the sale, Batman: Arkham Collection comprises Rocksteady’s three Batman games, all of which are top-quality. Arkham Asylum‘s almost rhythmic combat and exploration still hold up to this day, with its various puzzles sure to test your mind.

City and Knight only expand on it with larger settings to explore, new gadgets and combat skills, and more villains to fight. All the post-launch DLC (barring a few skins) is included as well. If the upcoming Suicide Squad game is doing nothing for you, you should see for yourself why Rocksteady’s previous superhero games are so revered.

Control: Ultimate Edition: $9.99 (75 percent off)

Before Alan Wake 2 was ever a thing, Remedy gave us Control. Like Alan Wake, it too is steeped in the paranormal though is more of an action game than survival horror as government agent Jesse Faden shoots her way through an ever-shifting building while acquiring psychokinetic powers.

The Ultimate Edition bundles the two DLC expansions; one of which also doubled as the first piece of new Alan Wake content in years and established Remedy’s connected universe.

Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition: $39.99 (50 percent off)

Resident Evil 4 was undoubtedly 2023’s best horror game remake, but if you’ve exhausted yourself on it, perhaps you should see what the Dead Space remake has to offer. Whereas Leon S. Kennedy is a quippy action hero with government training, Dead Space protagonist Isaac Clarke is but a simple engineer trapped on a spaceship filled with horrific creatures called Necromorphs.

Like Resident Evil 4, this remake manages to be faithful to the original game yet updates it in all the right ways. Long-time Dead Space fans have no doubt already grabbed it, but anyone who enjoys horror games should give it a shot too.

Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition: $17.49 (75 percent off)

Doom Eternal is like the opposite of Dead Space. You shouldn’t fear the monsters, they should fear you, for you are the Doom Slayer. Bethesda and id Software’s high-octane FPS sees you slaughter waves of demons straight from Hell as you fight to save Earth, all while an incredible metal soundtrack backs you up.

It’s almost criminal this didn’t win anything at the 2020 Game Awards. The Deluxe Edition also comes with the two-part DLC expansion The Ancient Gods, which provides an epic epilogue to the main campaign.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective: $19.79 (34 percent off)

No matter your preferences, everyone should play Ghost Trick. Created by Shu Takumi, the man responsible for Capcom’s Ace Attorney series, many consider this to be his best work thanks to its ingenious puzzles and storytelling. Originally released in 2011, this modern remaster has helped breathe new life into Ghost Trick without sacrificing anything that made fans fall in love with it in the first place.

Like a Dragon: Ishin!: $29.99 (50 percent off)

For years, this samurai spin-off to the Yakuza Like a Dragon series eluded Western shores. With said series more popular than ever before and games like Ghost of Tsushima selling well, Sega and RGG Studio were convinced to remake Like a Dragon: Ishin! for modern platforms. Much like most of the previous entries, Ishin! is a beat ’em up, albeit one where you’re more inclined to fight with swords and guns than your own two fists.

As is typical of the series, Ishin! is stuffed to the gills with side activities and minigames, and the main story offers a dramatic retelling of the life of actual samurai Sakamoto Ryoma.

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak: $29.99 (50 percent off)

If you don’t understand why everyone got so excited over the announcement for Monster Hunter Wilds, perhaps you should try out the previous entry, Monster Hunter Rise. While it’s never caught up to its predecessor, Monster Hunter: World, in terms of sales, Rise is still a fantastic continuation of the Monster Hunter formula as you take on a variety of ferocious foes either solo or in a squad.

Its movement mechanics are a highlight, with the Wirebug letting you zip across the environment and latch onto monsters. The Sunbreak expansion not only adds more story but also new locations to explore and new monsters to hunt.

Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition: $29.99 (50% off)

An updated re-release of the original 2017 game, Persona 5 Royal is the best way to experience Atlus’ supremely popular RPG. If its stylish presentation, visuals, and soundtrack haven’t won you over already, perhaps its turn-based combat, social sim elements, and likable cast of outcast high schoolers fighting back against cruel villains will.

There are plenty of spin-offs to sink your teeth into afterwards if you’re hungry for more, plus a Persona 3 remake coming in February that takes cues from Persona 5‘s visual flair.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition: $39.99 (50 percent off)

If you only know Insomniac from its Spider-Man games, you should check out the Ratchet & Clank series. These third-person shooter platformers once defined the studio, particularly during the PS2 and PS3 days, and Rift Apart was a fantastic first effort at a PS5-only title.

It’s a little on the short side, but it boasts fun action, a variety of weapons, a goofy sense of humor, and heartfelt storytelling as the titular duo wind up stranded in alternate dimensions. Some story beats and character moments may not hit as hard if you haven’t played the previous games, but Rift Apart still makes for a great jumping-on-point for newcomers.

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition: $19.99 (60 percent off)

We wouldn’t recommend playing this soon after finishing Resident Evil 4 since Resident Evil Village actually takes quite a bit (if not a lot) of inspiration from the former in terms of its setting and overall aesthetic. However, while not without some cheesy dialogue and moments (particularly from its villains), Village tries to offer some genuine survival horror throughout as protagonist Ethan goes on a one-man mission to save his baby daughter.

The Winters’ Expansion also adds all the post-launch DLC, including the Mercenaries arcade mode (complete with playable Lady Dimitrescu) and the Shadows of Rose story epilogue.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection: $19.99 (60 percent off)

We know The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered just came out, but if you want a Naughty Dog game that isn’t so horrendously depressing, maybe spend your money on the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection instead. It’s worth it for Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End alone thanks to its swashbuckling action, incredible set pieces, and likable cast, although it’s also not without some gripping family drama.

The Lost Legacy is a great bonus; it may not be as big as its predecessor, but its action is as solid and leads Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross make for a fun double act.