Poki has over a thousand games available, so you’re really spoiled for choice. From simple point-and-clicks to elaborate narratives, the site has it all. To give you an easier time choosing what to play, we’ve ranked some of the best Poki games you can get your hands on.

The 15 best Poki games in 2024, ranked

15) Subway Surfers

Relive your hooligan dreams. Image via SYBO Games

Embark on the endless running adventure of Subway Surfers, a beloved classic that won the hearts of millions worldwide. Take control of Jake, a fearless surfer navigating through subways, all while outsmarting the bitter Inspector and his trusty dog.

Your goal is to skillfully dodge trains, trams, and an array of obstacles, all while collecting coins to unlock exciting power-ups, characters, and unique boards. With its thrilling gameplay, vibrant graphics, and plethora of customization choices, Subway Surfers is an exhilarating experience.

14) Who Is?

This game’s asking the real questions. Screenshot via Dot Esports

In Who Is?, the name says it all—it’s a situation-guesser where players are confronted with different scenarios involving people, with one person telling lies in each scenario. The challenge is to determine who is lying and uncover the truth.

In an intriguing twist, to the game requires players to gather evidence supporting their decisions, and this evidence is cleverly concealed. With its straightforward yet entertaining concept, Who Is? is a delightful way to pass the time, eliciting plenty of laughs at the most unexpected moments.

13) Stickman Hook

Precision and timing required. Image via Madbox

Get ready for a skill-based adventure in Stickman Hook, where a swinging stickman takes on hundreds of challenging levels. Your objective is to swing through a myriad of obstacles, aiming to reach the finish line in style by performing flips and tricks. Reduce your time and strive for a perfect score in this addictive game that boasts colorful graphics and engaging gameplay. Stickman Hook stands out as a must-try among stickman games, offering a thrilling journey with every swing.

12) Sushi Party

We guarantee a dose of nostalgia, with a twist. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Dive into the multiplayer excitement of Sushi Party, where each player takes control of a snake, aiming to collect food pieces while dodging collisions with other snakes. The twist? Players can strategically attempt to make rivals bite their snake, leading to their demise and leaving tasty food pieces in their wake. This game offers a refreshing take on the classic Snake concept, introducing variations that keep players engaged and ensure a dynamic and enjoyable experience.

11) Blockpost

Oddly familiar. Image via Skullcap Studios

Blockpost is a first-person 5v5 shooter with characters that have a distinct resemblance to those from Roblox. Drawing inspiration from the well-known competitive shooter, Counter-Strike, Blockpost delivers a robust FPS experience. The maps are heavily influenced by CS but are far smaller, ensuring you’re constantly engaging with enemies.

In terms of weaponry, Blockpost provides a mostly familiar selection as players explore four different game modes: Sniper Mode, Gun Game, Bomb, and Team Deathmatch.

10) Bubble Trouble

Simple yet addictive. Image via Kesimir Cvitanovic

Take on the classic arcade fun of Bubble Trouble, a game that tasks players with shooting and splitting bubbles until they vanish. With its straightforward yet captivating gameplay and retro graphics, Bubble Trouble is a great choice for casual gamers. Whether you’re seeking a quick distraction or hours of entertainment, its easy-to-learn mechanics make it a timeless favorite. Perfect for solo adventures or a quick round while waiting for a friend.

9) Google Feud

This is a tough and unconventional ride. Screengrab via Dot Esports

Explore the world of Google autocomplete with Google Feud, an engaging online web game where your mission is to decipher the enigma of Google’s autocomplete suggestions for a variety of intriguing questions. As you dive into this thrilling adventure, you’ll select different categories, read insightful queries, and strive to predict the most popular Google searches. Challenge your friends to a showdown and showcase your expertise as the search engine master. With millions of daily queries at stake, aim to guess all the answers with just three chances.

8) Temple Run 2

Just as fun as it always was. Image via Imangi Studios

The timeless classic, Temple Run 2, continues to provide endless entertainment for players new and old. Navigate through an ever-changing course filled with obstacles while outrunning menacing enemies. Despite its repetitive nature, Temple Run 2 manages to remain engaging, with lots of variety that keeps each run feeling fresh. The uncomplicated and relaxed gameplay adds to the enjoyment of chasing new high scores.

As you become accustomed to the evolving obstacles, you can easily get lost in lengthy, uninterrupted runs. But achieving new distances is never easy. This game strikes a perfect balance between familiarity and challenge.

7) Rainbow Obby

Watch your step! Image via emolingo games

Rainbow Obby is a platforming adventure originating in Roblox, where the goal is to get to the top of a vast obstacle course in each level. Navigating walls to climb, platforms to jump over, and collapsing tunnels to sprint through, the game offers over 100 levels, ensuring a continuous array of intriguing courses.

When faced with challenges, players can utilize tools like jetpacks and springs to aid their progress. Can you conquer each level and make it to the top?

6) Hide and Smash

A thrilling way to spend your free time. Image via Madbox

Hide and Smash offers a virtual twist on the classic childhood game, hide and seek. In this multiplayer experience that somewhat resembles Prop Hunt, players are randomly assigned roles—either hiding as objects or seeking those who are hiding. Seekers are equipped with a hammer to smash objects in the area and have limited visibility, requiring them to explore the arena in search of hidden players.

The game outcome is determined by the players’ objectives. If hiding players collect all the scattered keys in the arena, they emerge victorious. Conversely, if the seekers find all the hiding players, they win the game. Embrace the challenge and let your inner child rejoice.

5) The Final Earth 2

A very chill city builder. Image via Florian Van Strien

Prepare yourself for an exciting journey building a new colony for Earth’s settlers in The Final Earth 2. Your duty involves gathering resources, constructing essential structures, and dispatching team members to explore the surroundings.

Players familiar with other management games will easily adapt to the mechanics, which draw inspiration from titles like Terraria and various city builders. The game expertly simplifies these foundational elements, providing a user-friendly experience. But despite its simplicity, The Final Earth 2 doesn’t shy away from providing its own challenges.

4) Monkey Mart

And endearing journey. Image via TinyDobbins

In the quirky world of Monkey Mart, you run your own supermarket as a business-savvy monkey. This chill management sim features our entrepreneurial primate friend selling bananas and handling the cash register. Things get wild with new products, difficult customers, and staff catching some Zs.

Even though it’s an idle game, Monkey Mart nails the sweet spot between laid back and challenging, promising hours of enjoyable gameplay. The playful antics and easygoing gameplay make overseeing this supermarket a total blast—perfect for players of all ages.

3) Murder

A hoot and a half. Image via Studio Seufz

Step into the amusing world of Murder, where the ominous name doesn’t dampen the nonstop hilarity. Take on the role of an assassin with a mission to sneakily eliminate the king, setting off a comical cycle where you become the monarch yourself and need to dodge a never-ending cycle of wacky murderer attempts.

While the concept may sound like a dead-end, Murder keeps things lively with a riotous array of assassins and a plethora of darkly comedic deaths. The multitude of endings and absurd demises make each replay irresistibly entertaining. With its straightforward yet humorous premise, Murder solidifies its place as one of Poki’s most side-splitting titles.

2) We Become What We Behold

It’s about to get crazy, and very real. Image via Nicki Case

A unique point-and-click journey awaits you in We Become What We Behold, where you take on the role of a news photographer capturing moments with your camera. Your choices regarding what to include or omit from your photos shape the unfolding story, in which you’ll witness horrifying escalating conflicts that highlight the dangers of social media. The game makes you contemplate whether to promote peace or contribute to the cycle of violence, and it’s undoubtedly a thought-provoking experience.

1) Drive Mad

An engaging experience indeed. Image via Martin Magni

Experience the thrill of driving a monster truck with a twist in Drive Mad, a captivating game that adds a touch of wonky physics to the mix. Your objective is straightforward: Navigate the car from one point to another without crashing.

As you progress through levels, the challenge intensifies. Controlling an increasingly larger vehicle becomes trickier, coupled with unpredictable physics changes in the terrain. To add more layers of complexity, you’ll find yourself driving the truck backward, driving a swinging truck, controlling two trucks at once, and more. Are you up for the challenge? When the challenge is this fun, it’s tough not to be.