How to get the Monster Truck in Cyberpunk 2077

Following Cyberpunk 2077‘s 2.0 update and the release of the Phantom Liberty DLC, dozens of new vehicles have been added to the game. While some of these vehicles are easy to learn about and acquire, others are an extremely well-kept secrets. The Mackinaw Demiurge Monster Truck absolutely falls into the latter category.

This vehicle is the reward for completing the infamous FF:06:B5 puzzle, which has been an easter egg since the game launched in 2020. But the puzzle was finally cracked when the 2.0 update was released.

If you want to know how to crack this easter egg for yourself and earn the Mackinaw Demiurge Monster Truck in Cyberpunk 2077, check out the guide below.

How to get the Mackinaw Demiurge Monster Truck in Cyberpunk 2077

For starters, it’s crucial that you follow all of the steps I lay out for you. There are some internet rumors that say there’s an easy and fast way to get the Monster Truck, but that is incorrect. You have to follow all of the steps if you want to earn the Mackinaw Demiurge Monster Truck.

First, you want to head to the Biotechnica Flats region of Night City, located at the far southwestern part of the map. Here, you can find the fast travel point called Protein Farm, which is where you need to head.

The location of the church in Biotechnica Flats. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re there, make your way to the location as seen in the map screenshot above. At this exact spot, you will find a church with a garage attached to it, out in the middle of a yellow-grass farm.

What the farm church looks like from the outside. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enter the church to find a laptop raised up on a stand and several servers in the back of the room. You will also see a retro game machine on the right side of the room, but don’t touch that just yet. Instead, you need to wait or skip time until the time is exactly 4:00 AM. You can check the time by going to your character’s menu screen.

The inside of the farm church. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once the clock strikes 4:00 AM, go to the laptop and read through all the files and messages. After you’ve done that, interact with the retro game machine. This machine allows you to play a Johnny Silverhand version of the classic Doom game, called Arasaka Tower 3D, but you don’t have to win or even play through the game. Interacting with the machine is enough to trigger the next step in this easter egg.

The Arasaka Tower 3D game is playable in the church. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

After interacting with the machine, you need to fast travel all the way out to the Badlands. Specifically, you need to head to the exact location showcased in the map screenshot below.

The location of the mattress in the Badlands. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Around this area, you will find a dirty mattress sitting on a small hill off the side of the road. It can be difficult to find, as it blends in with the color of its surroundings, so I recommend only going to this spot when it’s day time. Either way, once you find the mattress, you need to stand on it and wait.

The mattress in the middle of the field. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

That’s right, all you need to do is wait. After a bit of time has passed, V will start coughing and eventually blackout. As a warning, this can take up to 20 minutes in real-world time. I stood at this spot from 3:00-4:00 AM in in-game time, which took roughly 10-15 minutes in real life. However, I have heard from others that they had to wait even longer, so your mileage will vary.

It’s important to not move V much during this process. It seems that even if you come off the mattress for a second, the entire process can be reset. I suggest simply leaving your game running for as long as it takes without you touching your mouse or controller. Maybe fix yourself a drink or hang up your washing.

After you get the coughing sequence and blackout, a stranger will be standing over you. Then, you blackout again, only to wake up with the Mackinaw Demiurge Monster Truck waiting for you in the open. You are free to get inside and take the car for a spin.

Once you do, the Mackinaw Demiurge Monster Truck will be added to your official vehicle list in Cyberpunk 2077, and you can call it at any time you want.

As a disclaimer, there is a much longer version of this easter egg that requires you to play through the Arasaka Tower 3D game until you reach a certain point. Then, you have to follow several specific steps, complete a maze, and input codes into the servers in the back of the church. It’s a long and convoluted easter egg that is unnecessary if you just want the Mackinaw Demiurge Monster Truck.

