Exoprimal offers a number of exosuits for players to choose from and Roadblock is an easy-to-play tank that is enhanced through the best modules.

Roadblock orientates around defense in Exoprimal and its damage output is therefore limited, with strength coming from protecting opponents and blocking enemy threats.

Although Roadblock struggles against aerial enemies and lacks firepower, it ranks among the best Exoprimal exosuits if your focus is on helping your teammates rather than taking the fight to the enemy.

Roadblock could be significantly improved by its Alpha Variant, which will improve its viability with better damage, but for now, you can enhance the exosuit by using the best modules for Roadblock.

Best modules for Roadblock build in Exoprimal

An absolute unit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tower Shield

Roadblock’s greatest asset is its shield, which can be used to block enemy attacks, control dinosaur threats, and open the door for your teammates to inflict maximum damage without coming under direct threat.

Therefore, picking up the Tower Shield module is the perfect choice as it greatly improves the durability of your shield, allowing you to block more damage and provide better protection for your allies.

It also allows you to soak up more damage while you move closers toward enemies, who can then be pushed away with the Shield Blast ability.

Stun Blast

Pairing perfectly with the Tower Shield module, the Stun Blast module enhances the Shield Blast ability by providing additional boosts.

The Stun Blast module increases the chance of Shield Blast stunning dinosaurs and enemy players, though it does reduce the knockback effect inflicted upon opponents when using the ability.

Using the Stun Blast module opens up rare opportunities for Roadblock to attack as stunned enemies can then be pounced upon with Haymaker punches.

Skid Dodge+

Skid Dodge is the easiest way to escape from enemies when playing as Roadblock and the Skid Dodge+ module improves the evade significantly in several ways.

Enemies hit when using Skid Dodge after this module is applied are knocked back, while Roadblock benefits from reduced flinching and a temporary increase in defense—which is perfect for when you need to retreat.

But the downside is this module increases Skid Dodge’s cooldown by four seconds, though it should not create too many problems.

Best general modules for Roadblock build in Exoprimal

Plenty of choices. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you are yet to unlock any of the Roadblock exclusive modules above, the following general modules are equipable by all exosuits and are good alternatives.

Crisis

As a tank, Roadblock’s maneuverability is low compared to other exosuits and the Crisis module is the perfect solution, as it boosts movement speed at low health.

Impact Reduction

To improve Roadblock’s survivability further, the Impact Reduction module is the ideal choice as it reduces damage taken by dinosaurs and reduces knockback effect.

Durability

As a tank exosuit, Roadblock’s base health is already high but it can be improved further by the Durability module, which increases maximum health.

