The M4A1 is one of the more solid ARs in BattleBit Remastered. While it’s no AK-15, it’ll get the job done—and easily. The M4A1 was the weapon I used primarily through my initial stages in the blocky Battlefield-like blockbuster, and once you’ve unlocked certain attachments it makes it undeniably easier to rack up kills.

BattleBit Remastered’s arsenal of weaponry is incredibly layered. With multiple different attachments to bolster your gun’s accuracy, damage, fire rate, and even appearance, there are almost unlimited variations.

This is where crafting the perfect loadout for your weapon is essential. Throughout my playtime, I’ve tested different combinations, and there are certainly stronger sights, barrels, and rails. However, feel free to test other variations, as it’s not a one-size-fits-all game.

What’s the best M4A1 loadout in BattleBit Remastered?

This is what the M4A1’s stats are like initially. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For newer gamers, this weapon is perfect for getting a handle on the shooting mechanics in BattleBit Remastered. It’s easy to control the recoil and packs a punch. To start, you’ll need a Red Dot Sight. This is my preferred main sight as it’s not too bulky, and provides a clear and easy guide. Tracking targets will also be easier with this main sight.

The next attachment I’d recommend is the B-25 URK grip. This particular grip lowers the vertical recoil and the first shot kick, meaning not only will your initial shots be more accurate, but the next few will be slightly easier to hit as well.

This attachment may slow you down, but it’s only by 0.01.

Either the Long Barrel or the SDN-6 762 will work perfectly for your M4A1. Both increase your accuracy, however, only the Long Barrel increases your damage. I’d lean toward the SDN-6 762 as its only drawback is a small reduction in damage.

The final attachment I’d recommend is the Quick-A magazine. This significantly reduced your reload tie, and that’s always a plus. The quicker your reload time, the easier it is to get out of sticky situations.

Its only setback is it’ll reduce both your vertical and horizontal accuracy. This can be compensated by the other attachments previously mentioned.

