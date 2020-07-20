Best Hyper Scape settings for the most optimized performance

Ubisoft’s unique take on the battle royale genre, Hyper Scape, opened its doors to players from all over the world at the beginning of July.

The game’s arena-like theme and innovative in-game features quickly drew the interest of many enthusiasts of the genre. Hyper Scape has gathered its share of competitors whose sole goal is to get as many Crown Victories as they can.

While knowing the ins and outs of the game, including the best weapons, hacks, and strategies, is essential for success, optimizing your settings can give you an unmatched competitive advantage. Going through each option in the settings menu and configuring them for the best performance without sacrificing too much visual quality can make you survive through the most crowded points of interest in Hyper Scape. After all, if you can come out alive after landing into Red Tiger, no one should be able to stand between you and winning.

We tested the following settings on our computers and noticed a significant performance boost compared to the game’s default settings. Keep in mind that your system could be vastly different than ours and you’ll be fine with making any adjustments your PC can handle. Be careful with settings that can give you a competitive disadvantage by introducing input lag, which we’ll be highlighting throughout this article.

Here are the best Hyper Scape settings to get you on top of the leaderboards.

Screengrab via Ubisoft Screengrab via Ubisoft Screengrab via Ubisoft Screengrab via Ubisoft

Gameplay settings

Keyboard and mouse options

Almost all sensitivity settings are usually up to personal preference. The following values have been working for us, but there’s a chance they may feel off for you. A general rule of thumb is usually to try to find a sweet spot between accuracy and speed. Your sensitivity settings should be fast enough to make you miss shots in intense moments, while not being too slow to track an enemy on the run.

Mouse vertical sensitivity : 9

: 9 Mouse horizontal sensitivity : 9

: 9 Mouse ADS low zoom sensitivity : 50

: 50 Mouse ADS high zoom sensitivity : 50

: 50 Mouse look inversion : Disabled

: Disabled Mouse acceleration : Off Mouse look inversion and acceleration are two settings that aren’t up for debate, however. Turning them on can mess with your aim in the long run.

: Off

Controller options

We didn’t have a chance to test out Hyper Scape with a controller, but the same sensitivity rules apply here. Try to find a balance between speed and accuracy, while not setting your deadzone settings too high. Higher deadzone values can cause you to react significantly slower than your opponents.

Video settings

Display options

Image via Ubisoft

Display mode : Full-screen While running the game on windowed mode options will allow you to tab in and out faster, the full-screen mode makes sure that your PC dedicates its resources to Hyper Scape.

: Full-screen Resolution : Your native resolution We ran our tests in 1920 x 1080, but this setting should be set to your native resolution for optimal gaming performance. You can ignore this if you’re looking to play in a stretched resolution, however, which requires you to use 4:3 options.

: Your native resolution Refresh rate : Match your monitor’s refresh rate.

: Match your monitor’s refresh rate. Monitor: Pick your dedicated gaming monitor if you’re running a dual-screen setup.

Advanced options

VSync : Off Though VSync offers a more stable image performance by eliminating screen tearing and keeping your frames in sync, it also introduces a certain level of input lag. It’s hard to notice this delay by just looking, but considering even milliseconds can matter in a game like Hyper Scape, turning it off is the best course of action.

: Off Aspect ratio : Automatic Unless you want to experiment with 4:3 stretched resolutions, you can keep this setting at Automatic.

: Automatic Widescreen letterbox : Off Widescreen letterbox adds black bars on the top and bottom of your screen, giving it a more cinematic look. While it looks nice, it doesn’t bring anything to the table and even takes away from your screen space.

: Off Field of view : 95 You’ll need to find a decent balance when it comes to setting your Field of View. You won’t want anything too low since you’ll have less space to spot enemies, while setting it to a maximum can trigger the fisheye effect. Setting it to 95 worked fine for us, but keep in mind that increasing Field of View can also reduce your in-game performance. We recommend experimenting with values between 70 and 110.

: 95 Brightness : 60 Increasing the Brightness a bit can help you spot enemies faster.

: 60

Graphical quality

Image via Ubisoft