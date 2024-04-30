Best deals in Steam’s Farming Fest sale

From now until May 6, you can enjoy some of the best farming sim games at great discounted prices thanks to Steam’s Farming Fest. There are many to choose from, but these are the very best based on the discounts and whether they’re worth playing—and there’s even some new releases on offer too.

1) Manor Lords (25 percent off)

It’s all fun and games until your village is pillaged. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Despite its recent release on April 26, you can pick up this farming sim at a discounted price on Steam. It is in early access, so there are a few glitches, bugs, and performance issues to be mindful of. But in saying that, the medieval battles, city building, farming, and crafting aspects are enjoyable. Best of all, this sale is extended until Saturday, May 11, so you have some time to decide whether to buy Manor Lords right away.

2) Wylde Flowers (25 percent off)

Romance, farming, and magic. Image via Studio Drydock

Wylde Flowers is an adorable game where you play as Tara, a girl from the city who’s arrived on a rural island to help her grandmother. While there, she discovers she’s a witch and must learn spells, how to garden and build friendships on her journey of self-discovery.

The farming aspect isn’t extensive in that it’s only part of the gameplay and not the sole focus, but it’s still quite enjoyable. And, if you enjoy a little romance in your farming sims, you can also befriend and date the island’s citizens. If you enjoy cozy and cute farming sims, you’ll enjoy this witchy tale, and it’s worth picking up.

3) Stardew Valley (34 percent off)

You are only limited by your creativity. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stardew Valley is one of the most iconic pixelated farming sim games, and it’s currently on sale at Farming Fest. If you’ve never played Stardew Valley, you’re in for a treat; it offers an enjoyable storyline, immersive farming, and romance in a soothing yet creative world.

The pixelation takes time to get used to, but it feeds the classic game-era nostalgia with better graphics. The updates aren’t all that frequent, but whenever they do update, you can expect much more content for you and your friends.

4) Rusty’s Retirement (10 percent off)

Idle the day away. Image via Mister Morris Games

Unlike the other games on this list, Rusty’s Retirement is an idle farming sim. This means you can let it run, and Rusty will do his thing. But what makes this game unique is it runs at the bottom of your screen. So, whether you’re at work, watching Netflix, or scouring the internet, you can idly play and farm.

While some in the Steam reviews believe they will never be productive again, others enjoy getting a little dopamine kick in between their busy lifestyles and tasks. If you like farming sims but only have a little time to dedicate to them, this is perfect because a lot of it is automated, which allows you to multitask and play when you can.

5) Sun Haven (30 percent off)

Even the events are adorable. Image via Pixel Sprout Studios

Sun Haven is basically a magic-filled RPG version of Stardew Valley, and it’s worth picking up in this Farming Fest sale. In this game, you can craft multiple farms across different cities, choose your magical race and profession, romance your companions, gain skills via a skill tree, and venture forth to slay beasts.

There are a few issues with crafting; it can be difficult to manage three farms, and there can be glitches and performance problems, but these aren’t too gamebreaking and don’t detract from the storyline, gameplay, or characters.

6) Lightyear Frontier (20 percent off)

You can’t beat these views. Image via Frame Break

Lightyear Frontier takes a refreshing approach to the farming sim genre, combining science fiction with mecha and Disney Dreamlight Valley. In this sim, you upgrade your mech to harvest more items, feed little critters to help replenish the resources in your biomes, and undertake adventurous quests to unlock new biomes.

It’s still in early access, so there’ll be a few glitches here and there, and the content is sparse for the time being. However, according to dev plans, more is being added, so it’s worth picking up while it’s on sale—especially if you enjoyed playing the free demo.

If you’re looking for a new farming sim to play or want to try one out, these are six of the best to pick up during Steam’s Farming Fest sale.

