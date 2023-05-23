10 best games like Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is Disney’s offering to the open-world genre. The game features characters from a variety of popular Disney franchises all coming together in one game. The rich open world offers a lot of activities with familiar faces while you tend to your home. As fun as the game is, it is still in its early access phase, so you might have already completed all the content it has to offer. If you have finished the game and are looking to play other similar ones, we have you covered.

Games similar to Disney Dreamlight Valley would comprise a few open-world games and farm simulators with a more chill vibe than more serious games. These games are not only fun, but they are very relaxing, allowing you to take your time with them as you play through everything they have to offer. A lot of these games can offer you hundreds of hours of enjoyment if you opt to try them all.

10 games similar to Disney Dreamlight Valley

While Disney has released a number of games over the years, you might notice a lack of Disney games on this list. That is because not many of Disney’s prior games are similar to Dreamlight Valley, having more of an emphasis on the Disney characters themselves being the protagonists of their own games. Dreamlight Valley allows you to create your own character and shape their life, which is similar to the concept of the games listed below.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Image via Nintendo

Our first game on this list comes from a long-running successful Nintendo franchise: Animal Crossing. Originally starting off on the Nintendo 64 as Animal Forest, the series kept growing over the last two decades with its latest addition being Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This game focuses on the life simulation aspect that Dreamlight Valley has become known for and turns it up to 10.

After the initial character customization is done, you are given a space of your own to turn into your home. You can harvest resources, catch fish and bugs, tame animals and build relationships with the people of the town. The game also supports co-op and you can play with friends as you grow your home, farm, and island together.

Similar to Dreamlight Valley, New Horizons runs entirely in real-time, leading to a lot of similarities between the life sim aspects of both games. The real-time features are so similar that the weather conditions in the game run parallel to the climate of the northern or southern hemispheres, depending on where you live.

Coral Island

Image via Humble Games

Coral Island is an indie game created by Stairway Games and published by Humble Games. The game can be best described as a vibrant and laid-back reimagining of other popular farm sim games today. Coral Island also throws in several life sim elements, leading to a fun game experience where you live a peaceful life on an island town.

Players familiar with the genre might notice similarities between Coral Island and games such as Stardew Valley and My Time at Portia. Similar to Dreamlight Valley, you can create your own character and live out their life on the island. Your character can take part in a lot of activities such as playing games with the locals and building relationships with them.

The game also allows for underwater exploration, and cave exploration, putting an emphasis on making your own path while thriving on the island.

Disney Infinity

Image via Disney

The only Disney game on this list similar to Dreamlight Valley is Disney Infinity. This game, in many ways, feels like a predecessor to Dreamlight Valley since it brings many characters from a variety of Disney franchises together in one world. For fans willing to take a trip down nostalgia lane, the characters from this game also stem from other franchises such as Marvel and Star Wars.

The pacing of the game is very relaxed, with a lot of focus put on interior decoration and house customization. When you’re not out there doing quests, you can take your time enjoying the more peaceful aspects of the game.

Harvestella

Image via Square Enix

Harvestella is a life sim by Square Enix, known for games such as Life is Strange and the Just Cause series. This is the first life sim created by the developer and it is similar to Dreamlight Valley in a variety of ways. The real-time management aspects exist in this universe as well while you manage your own farm and home as you keep away all potential threats that you might encounter.

Harvestella will have you play the protagonist that wakes up during the peak of Quietus, a disaster that strikes once every season. You will have to manage your home and prepare for each attack while also making sure your plantation is thriving.

Kingdom Hearts 3

Image via Square Enix

Kingdom Hearts 3 is a part of the well-known Kingdom Hearts franchise which brings together other famous franchises like Final Fantasy and various Disney characters. It is a crossover game between these different universes, with characters from both sides making their appearance in the game. If you want a more Disney-centric experience with some classic Final Fantasy thrown in, this is your game.

The worlds in Kingdom Hearts 3 are also inspired by several forms of Disney animation and Pixar movies such as Frozen and Toy Story. You will also encounter familiar faces such as Winnie the Pooh and Remy. Fans familiar with these franchises will take a long-lived nostalgia trip through history with Kingdom Hearts 3.

My Time at Portia

Image via Focus Entertainment

My Time at Portia is one of two games from the same series created by Pathea Games and published by Focus Entertainment. In this game, you create a character and take a trip to the town of Portia, where you take charge of your father’s workshop. You are tasked to restore it to its former glory and make a name for yourself in the appropriate guild.

Although the setting seems rustic and charming, the game takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity has recovered from a disaster. Combat is quite fun and fairly easy to get into. The story is charming and the peaceful setting of Portia is littered full of activities just waiting for you to complete them.

My Time at Sandrock

Image via Focus Entertainment

My Time at Sandrock is the second of two games from the series and is the sequel to My Time at Portia. As is expected from a sequel, Sandrock expands on many of the core principles created by Portia and adds in newer mechanics that were not present in its predecessor. The setting is similar to its predecessor, where you are left in charge of a run-down workshop that you must now restore.

Sandrock offers a change in scenery compared to Portia. While the previous game had a more grassy plain atmosphere, this game will take you through a variety of desert terrain to complete your objectives. Just like Dreamlight Valley, however, this game is in early access as well, but with the amount of content it possesses, now is a good time as any to get into My Time at Sandrock.

Stardew Valley

Image via ConcernedApe

Stardew Valley is ConcernedApe’s magnum opus, considered to be one of the best indie games ever created. Ever since its initial release in 2016, players have taken to the game like fish in water, with its life-sim and farm management aspects very similar to those from Dreamlight Valley. Several aspects of the game are inspired by classic games such as Harvest Moon.

The world of Stardew Valley is so charming and relaxed that it will keep you coming back for hours at a time. While you restore your grandfather’s farm to its former glory, you will meet townspeople and build lasting relationships with them. If things go right, you can marry and start a family of your own, adding several more hours of gameplay.

Sun Haven

Image via Pixel Sprout Studios

Sun Haven is quite similar to Stardew Valley, which is what most players think when they start playing the game. But the more you play Sun Haven, the more you realize that this game has its own identity. Although Stardew Valley perfected a lot of its life-sim aspects, Pixel Sprout Studios’ masterpiece throws in new features that distinguish it from similar games.

The first major difference is magic. Sun Haven introduces magic, similar in many ways to Dreamlight Valley, where the town of Sun Haven itself is covered by dark magic. You will have to fight your way out while maintaining your farm and building relationships along the way.

The Sims 4

Image via Electronic Arts

We have saved the best for last. Quite possibly the most popular life sim game in history, The Sims 4 and its plethora of expansion packs give you the utmost possible freedom to create your own character and live out their life to the best of their abilities. You get to decide everything about your sim’s life including their family, personality, age group, aspirations, job, likes and dislikes, and many more options to level them up.

Depending on your sim’s personality, their traits will give them a certain affinity towards similar jobs and lifestyles. You can also watch your sim grow from a toddler to a young adult, have their own family and children while raising them, and then live out the rest of their retirement years in peace as a senior citizen while you play as their descendants next.

The character creation process of The Sims 4 is similar to Dreamlight Valley while the life sim aspects and making strong bonds with other characters slightly differs. But if you had a great time playing Dreamlight Valley, we assure you that The Sims 4 is definitely up your alley.

