Anna is a missable character that can be recruited in Fire Emblem Engage after reaching Chapter 7: Dark Emblem. At first, she doesn’t seem like much. She’s classified as an Axe Fighter, but seems rather ineffective at using it, which may make it seem like she won’t be useful.

That couldn’t be further from the truth, however. The key to unlocking her full potential in Engage lies in knowing what the best class for her is, and why, and building her that way. Spoiler alert: she isn’t an Axe Fighter.

Though she starts off as an Axe Fighter, her Magic and Speed stats grow significantly faster than Strength, making her far more suited to a Magic-oriented class.

What is the best class for Anna in Fire Emblem Engage?

Since Anna’s stats make her suitable for Magic-oriented classes, it’s a no-brainer to turn her into a Mage, which can be done by using a Second Seal to trade her trusty axe for a powerful tome once she reaches level 10.

Alternatively, you can also use a Master Seal to re-class her into one of three advanced classes: Sage, High Priest, and Griffin Knight—all of which have their own strengths and weaknesses.

Sages use tomes and staves to devastate opponents with powerful attacks, but they’re glass cannons who can die easily. High Priests, on the other hand, use staves to heal themselves and allies, but don’t deal much damage. Griffin Knights are flyable units that can use staves while airborne. They’re well-balanced, but don’t excel at anything.

Anna will thrive as any one of these Magic classes. It all comes down to what role you want her to specialize in, which largely depends on how you build other units.