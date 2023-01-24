Fire Emblem Engage growth rates for all classes

Fire Emblem Engage is the latest installment in the popular, long-running Fire Emblem series. Being well-known among fans since the early Famicom days, Fire Emblem Engage brings the series into the modern era with the Nintendo Switch’s capabilities. The game has been well-received by fans everywhere since its release earlier this month, with praise heaped on to the graphical and gameplay improvements, as well as the vast roster of characters.

With the roster of characters extending beyond the story of Fire Emblem Engage, the game brings back several nostalgic faces from the past to expand its already prestigious cast even further. These characters are categorized into classes and each of them has its own play style. Mastering these play styles will get the most out of the classes you choose to focus on throughout your journey in Fire Emblem Engage.

But if you want to get your characters to that overpowered state, there is one factor to keep in mind when leveling them up. There is a stat called Growth Rate, which has been a staple throughout the Fire Emblem games and is integral to knowing your character and class’ key strengths and spikes in power. Knowing when your character is strongest is integral to your success.

What is Growth Rate in Fire Emblem Engage?

Image via Nintendo

Growth Rate is a recurring mechanic throughout all of the Fire Emblem games. It is a stat booster of sorts wherein each time your character levels up, the Growth Rate kicks in for one or more of their primary stats and increases that stat even more than normal. These boosts are based on an RNG-related percentage increase, where the chance determines how often your character will gain an additional stat increase per level up.

For example, if your character has a Growth Rate of 25 percent, then they will have a chance to gain an extra stat increase every four levels. The higher the rate is, the better their chances are of gaining an additional stat. In Fire Emblem Engage, there are 10 primary stats for each character and class.

HP – The hit points of a unit, determines its overall health pool.

The hit points of a unit, determines its overall health pool. BLD – The build of a unit, determines its physical size on the battlefield.

The build of a unit, determines its physical size on the battlefield. STR – The strength of a unit, determines its physical damage output.

The strength of a unit, determines its physical damage output. MAG – The magic of a unit, determines its magical damage output.

The magic of a unit, determines its magical damage output. DEX – The dexterity of a unit, determines its critical hit rate and critical rush power.

The dexterity of a unit, determines its critical hit rate and critical rush power. SPD – The speed of a unit, determines the cooldown of its abilities.

The speed of a unit, determines the cooldown of its abilities. DEF – The defense of a unit, determines its overall tolerance to physical damage.

The defense of a unit, determines its overall tolerance to physical damage. RES – The resistance of a unit, determines its overall tolerance to magical damage.

The resistance of a unit, determines its overall tolerance to magical damage. LCK – The luck of a unit, determines its chances of finding recovery items.

The luck of a unit, determines its chances of finding recovery items. Move – The movement of a unit, determines its combat speed in battle.

After tallying all of the points of each unit’s overall stats, a rating is decided. This rating determines the character’s overall power in battle as an amalgamation of their primary stats. With the exception of the Move stat, Growth Rate influences every other stat by providing them an additional percentage boost each time a character levels up.

While each character has its individual Growth Rate, the classes they are a part of have their own Growth Rates as well. Each class has a different Growth Rate for the characters that fall under their umbrella and this is what it looks like.

How does Growth Rate affect your character in Fire Emblem Engage?

Image via Nintendo

Growth Rates cannot be freely manipulated right off the bat. In fact, in earlier games, it was not possible to even access your Growth Rate because it used to be a hidden stat. Now with modern capabilities and changes to game mechanics, it becomes possible to manipulate that stat to your liking, provided you finish the game at least once. This will allow you access to alter Growth Rates.

If you do decide to switch the Growth Rate, there are two default options available to you. You can either choose to have a Random Growth Rate or a Fixed Growth Rate for all of your characters. While Fixed is generally the default option when you start the game, Random is the default setting for Normal and Hard difficulties if you choose to play the game with an added challenge.

Fixed Growth Rate – Fixed Growth Rates will give your character a fixed amount of points each time they level up, depending on the rate itself. For example, a 50 percent Growth Rate in STR should give your character one bonus STR every two levels, while a 25 percent Growth Rate in DEX will give your character one bonus DEX every four levels. This is also the default setting for Maddening.

Fixed Growth Rates will give your character a fixed amount of points each time they level up, depending on the rate itself. For example, a 50 percent Growth Rate in STR should give your character one bonus STR every two levels, while a 25 percent Growth Rate in DEX will give your character one bonus DEX every four levels. This is also the default setting for Maddening. Random Growth Rate – Random Growth Rates are a little more chaotic in nature. The RNG factor is increased even further here because each time a character levels up, the Growth Rate will determine the chance that they gain a stat increase. If you have amazing luck, your characters could grow stronger than you could ever imagine. But, on the flip side, if your luck is terrible, there is a chance of them not gaining bonus stats for several levels.

Depending on your choice, your stat gains will change accordingly. So pick and choose what suits your play style better.

Growth Rates of all classes in Fire Emblem Engage

To make the Growth Rates easier to understand, we have classified each class’ stats separately and indicated how much of their stat gains are because of their bonus Growth Rate in that stat. Depending on their class, different characters’ Growth Rates can vary as well. If you choose to switch the class of that character, their Growth Rate will be modified as well, so it’s best to keep that in mind when you’re thinking of doing so.

Class HP STR MAG DEX SPD DEF RES LCK BLD Archer 10 15 0 25 10 5 0 5 0 Avenir 15 15 0 5 10 25 5 20 5 Axe Armor 20 15 0 10 0 30 0 0 5 Axe Cavalier 10 10 0 10 10 10 10 10 0 Axe Fighter 25 20 0 5 10 5 0 0 5 Axe Flier 5 10 5 10 10 0 10 10 0 Berserker 30 30 0 5 10 5 0 0 10 Bow Knight 10 10 0 20 20 0 15 15 0 Cupido 10 5 5 20 20 5 20 0 0 Dancer 5 10 0 5 10 15 20 20 0 Divine Dragon 10 10 0 10 15 15 15 10 5 Dragon Child 10 10 0 10 15 10 10 5 5 Fell Child 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 General 25 20 0 10 0 30 0 0 10 Great Knight 20 15 0 15 0 25 10 5 5 Griffin Knight 0 10 15 15 20 0 15 15 0 Halberdier 10 15 5 20 10 15 5 5 0 Hero 15 15 0 10 15 0 10 15 0 High Priest 0 0 25 0 5 0 30 30 0 Lance Armor 20 15 0 10 0 30 0 0 5 Lance Cavalier 10 10 0 10 10 10 10 10 0 Lance Fighter 10 10 5 20 5 10 5 0 0 Lance Flier 5 10 5 10 10 0 10 10 0 Lindwurm 5 0 25 5 0 15 25 0 0 Lord 15 20 0 10 10 10 0 5 0 Mage 0 0 25 5 0 0 25 5 0 Mage Knight 5 5 25 0 5 10 25 5 0 Martial Master 5 10 20 0 0 15 25 10 0 Martial Monk 0 10 25 0 0 10 20 10 0 Noble 15 15 0 5 5 20 5 15 0 Paladin 15 15 0 10 15 15 15 10 0 Picket 10 15 0 10 10 20 5 5 5 Royal Knight 5 10 15 15 15 5 20 10 0 Sage 0 0 30 5 0 0 30 15 0 Sentinel 10 5 0 15 15 5 15 0 0 Sleipnir Rider 0 0 20 15 15 0 30 15 0 Sniper 15 15 0 30 10 10 0 10 0 Successeur 15 20 0 10 15 15 0 10 5 Sword Armor 20 15 0 10 0 30 0 0 5 Sword Cavalier 10 10 0 10 10 10 10 10 0 Sword Fighter 10 10 0 15 20 0 15 10 0 Sword Flier 5 10 5 10 10 0 10 10 0 Swordmaster 10 10 0 15 20 0 15 15 0 Thief 5 10 0 20 15 15 5 15 0 Tireur d’elite 10 10 0 30 10 15 5 5 0 Vidame 5 10 15 5 5 5 15 20 0 Warrior 25 20 0 10 15 10 5 0 5 Wing Tamer 0 0 15 10 10 0 25 10 0 Wolf Knight 10 5 0 15 20 5 20 20 0 Wyvern Knight 20 20 0 10 5 20 5 5 5

Determining the total Growth Rate of a character becomes possible when you add their class Growth Rate to their character Growth Rate. The Growth Rate for each character is fixed, however, and there is no way of changing that. But you can switch a character’s class from one class to the other, provided they have access to the class you want to switch them to.

Doing this becomes necessary if you want a certain character’s stats to build up in a different way over time as the levels pass them by. While most characters start off with classes favorable to their stat growth, there are some other characters that would benefit from a class change to take advantage of their specific Growth Rate, thus shaping that character to your liking.