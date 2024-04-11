Category:
General

Barbie star Margot Robbie’s ‘next blockbuster’ is a Monopoly movie

We can't wait.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Apr 11, 2024 06:33 am
Barbie singing in a car.
Screenshot via Warner Bros. YouTube

Margot Robbie produced and starred in one of the biggest cinema hits of 2023, Barbie. Now, she’s returning to toy-based films, as she’s set to produce a “blockbuster” Monopoly movie.

The news came out on April 10, electrifying fans around the world. Margot Robbie will once again helm her company LuckyChap, this time collaborating with Lionsgate on the Monopoly movie. The company said it’s “a top property – pun fully intended,” according to the Guardian, and Lionsgate’s Adam Fogelson claimed the studio is beyond excited about the film and believes it’ll be Robbie’s “next blockbuster.”

No pop culture fan should need an introduction to Monopoly, a renowned board game. It’s a multiplayer economic-based journey, originally released in 1935, but has seen since then numerous different iterations, including an online version called Monopoly GO.

Ken and Barbie talking.
In this case, can we also have Ryan in the movie? Screenshot via Warner Bros. YouTube

It’s tough to imagine how exactly a movie adaptation of Monopoly could work, especially since LuckyChap’s announcement didn’t share any specific details. However, the studio and Margot Robbie herself know how to bring odd ideas to life.

Their 2023’s hit, Barbie, made $1.4 billion worldwide. It was one of the most critically acclaimed movies of the year, earning nominations for several awards, including the Oscars, where it was nominated for Best Picture. Therefore, we’re sure the Monopoly film is in good hands.

The announcement was made at CinemaCon, currently taking place in Las Vegas. At the same event, the sequel to another video game-based movie was announced on April 10, with Five Nights at Freddy’s scheduled for Fall 2025.

Author
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.