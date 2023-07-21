Barbie, Oppenheimer, or both? Which film will your favorite characters see tonight?

July 21 is the date for which geeks, nerds, pop-culture fans, and pretty much everyone who follows cinema to any extent around the world have been waiting. Why? It’s the premiere of both Barbie and Oppenheimer, or as fans like to call it, “Barbenheimer.”

The Barbenheimer trend has taken over the world as fans await their screenings of both movies, often on the same day on July 21. Each side has strong arguments behind why they think one film will be better than the other. What would our favorite gaming characters say on that matter, though?

I decided to take matters into my own hands and pick a few of the most beloved and iconic gaming characters and see why they would go to the cinema for Barbie, Oppenheimer, or both. I’m going for a double feature tonight, and I’m certain some of these characters would do the same.

Joel and Ellie from The Last of Us – Both

Every The Last of Us fan would agree with the statement that both characters have developed a true father-daughter relationship during their time together. Knowing their dynamic, we’re certain Joel would love to take Ellie for something made exclusively for princesses around the world, like Barbie, and have some quality time together.

A double feature alongside these two would be a magical ride. Image via Naughty Dog.

Ellie, on the other hand, though, isn’t into stereotypical girly stuff, and would likely see Barbie as a dumb and pointless flick. A serious, three-hour-long spectacle about the creation of the atomic bomb would certainly grab her attention, though. They’d end up doing a double feature when Ellie spotted Oppenheimer was on right after the Barbie screening Joel dragged her to.

Geralt of Rivia and Ciri from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Both

When it comes to another great father-daughter relationship from gaming in the form of Geralt and Ciri, the case would be completely different when compared to Joel and Ellie. The Witcher would hate to see something so colorful and comical like Barbie, which Ciri would definitely love to see, judging by how she’s fond of making jokes and being goofy.

While they look gloomy in the image, I bet they’d have fun in the cinema. Image via CD Projekt RED

Oppenheimer, though, would definitely attract Geralt’s attention, who—in his typical fashion—would probably learn a lesson about greater and lesser evil, moral dilemmas, and so on. Another double feature incoming here.

Arthur Morgan from Red Dead Redemption 2 – Barbie

Arthur would surely love a break from all the errands he has to run in Wild West. Image via Rockstar

Arthur is a man of many talents, and those who have played Red Dead Redemption 2 need no convincing about this. At the same time, though, he likes to have fun, just like all of us. When picking a movie, I just have a feeling he’d pick Barbie over Oppenheimer just to have a good laugh and rest from the tiresome reality he lives in. No one who has to deal with dysentery wants a dull movie. Also, all the pink would blow his mind, since all films back then were in black and white.

Kratos from God of War – Oppenheimer

Perhaps Atreus was trying to compel Kratos here to go see Barbie. He doesn’t’ look convinced, though. Image via Santa Monica Studios

I’m going to be honest with you: I don’t think I’ve actually seen Kratos laugh, ever. The man is the epitome of calmness and seriousness, especially in the latest two entries in the franchise. So there’s no doubt he’d rather see Oppenheimer and teach Atreus some important life lessons. But, maybe Atreus would convince him to go see Barbie. I’m sure it would take a lot of effort, though.

Nathan Drake from Uncharted – Barbie

Yes, I’d have the same stunned face as Nathan if I’d heard someone doesn’t want to go to the cinema on July 21. Image via Naughty Dog

For someone who’s lived so many incredible adventures and had so many near-death experiences, I believe Nathan Drake likes to have some simple, modest fun on his days off. In the latest entry of the series, there are moments where he plays with a Nerf gun in his attic. So yeah, I’m pretty convinced he’d love to bring Cassandra and Elena to a Barbie showing and munch on some popcorn. Hell, maybe even Sam and Sully would join the ride as well, with Chole and Nadine also celebrating the film.

Ezio Auditore da Firenze from Assassin’s Creed – Oppenheimer

First, slay some templars, then, go see Oppenheimer. Image via Ubisoft

When we first meet Ezio in Assassin’s Creed 2, he’s just a simple teenager living his best life in Florence, and at this point, he’d likely go to Barbie if he had a chance. After entering the path of the Assassins, though, Ezio has no chill and wouldn’t waste a single minute on a bizarre movie like this. Instead, he’d go to see Oppenheimer to see an ambitious project, and maybe find some clues about the Apples of Eden. Who knows, maybe Oppenheimer himself had one when constructing the first atomic bomb.

Commander Shepard from Mass Effect – Oppenheimer

Commander and his gang rolling to the movies. Dead serious, as always. Image via Electronic Arts

Oppenheimer is (I think, I haven’t seen it yet) a movie about responsibility, tough decisions, sacrificing oneself for the greater good, and so on. Well, these aspects fit perfectly with Commander Shepard, who became the real leader throughout the Mass Effect series and eventually stopped the Reapers from wiping out life in the universe (at least in my ending). The choice here seems to be obvious, then.

Lara Croft from Tomb Raider – Barbie

Lara has lived enough traumatic events already, give her a break. Image via Square Enix

Last but not least we have Lara Croft from the Tomb Raider series, who was born into a wealthy family. Throughout her life, she’s seen enough tragedies and had to endure tough situations to not choose the three-hour-long Oppenheimer when thinking about how to relax. Instead, she’s definitely Team Barbie and would likely go to see that movie. History is her job, why would it be her leisure time too?

