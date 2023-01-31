Uncharted fans are convinced Naughty Dog is teasing new sequel despite ‘moving on’

Naughty Dog closed the book on the Uncharted series just one week ago, but fans already think they hinted at another secret chapter already in the works.

The newest trailer for the PlayStation 5, titled “Live from PS5”, showcases videos of games past and present in the console’s catalog, highlighting all the games Sony has to offer. In it, one particular image caught the eye of gamers.

While the Uncharted storyline is wrapped up in a neat little bow, the idea of a new title in the series is too tantalizing to ignore. The screengrab shows a dusty cave with our supposed hero slowly walking up to a treasure atop a pedestal.

This teaser from the #PS5 ad might be the return of #Uncharted, it features the character Cassie who is the daughter of Nathan Drake and Elena Fisher.



— Julien  (@MajorDcp) January 30, 2023

Is this a secret Uncharted sequel?

Could this be the next protagonist in an Uncharted title? There’s currently no way to know, but it’s unlikely.

Instead, the image looks eerily similar to a previous shot featuring a reporter discussing Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn, discovering new lands in an overgrown and abandoned San Fransico.

Another snippet later in the video shows the supposed protagonist dusting off the treasure. The hair and clothing look the same as earlier in the video, with something that looks like a scarf wrapped around her neck (which the reporter also had).

However, an image shows a face that’s comparable to Nathan Drake’s daughter in the final game. You can be the judge, but there is arguably some resemblance.

Either way, we’ll have to just keep asking Neil Druckmann every day until we find out the real answer, or he caves in and makes another Uncharted series.

You can watch the full “Live from PS5” video upload: