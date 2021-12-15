Atlas, the Titan of the Cosmos is now live in Smite

One of the most anticipated gods in all of Smite’s history has finally arrived.

Smite update 8.12 is now live and it’s introducing Atlas, the Titan of the Cosmos.

When you think of the Greek Pantheon in Smite, one name seemed to be missing since the game’s launch. Now the Cosmos of the Titans has arrived and he carries the heavens above his head. Atlas has joined Smite as a Guardian, meaning you’ll likely see him in the Support role.

Many of Atlas’ abilities revolve around the Astrolabe he carries on his back. Atlas gathers energy in the Astrolabe and can launch it at enemies or use it to draw them near to him. If you plan on playing the Titan, the mechanics of his Astrolabe will take a little practice to get used to.

Atlas launched alongside two skins not counting the Standard mastery skins. Atlas has two recolors called Cosmic Carrier Atlas and Ascended Atlas. The only way you’ll be able to get Ascended Atlas is by purchasing the Smite season pass.

The 8.12 update, which brings Atlas, also officially starts Smite’s Yulefest event. You can check out all of the skins joining Smite with the Yulefest event here. You can head into Smite right now to take on the role of Atlas, Titan of the Cosmos.