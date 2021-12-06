Every skin coming with Smite’s Yulefest event

No game does skins quite like Smite.

For the Holidays, Smite is introducing eight new skins with the Yulefest event.

Smite’s upcoming Yulefest event will launch on Dec. 14 as part of the Titan of the Cosmos update, patch 8.12. In addition to a host of new skins, the patch will also introduce Smite’s next god and the long-awaited debut of the Greek pantheon’s Atlas.

Skins coming during the Yulefest event won’t all debut on Dec. 14, however. Instead, skins will be released in pairs every two weeks throughout the event. Though we don’t know exactly what the price of these skins will be, skins will be discounted by 25 percent during their initial release period. There are six official event skins and two bonus skins that are obtained through purchasing other event skins.

Should you purchase three of the six skins from the Yulefest event, you’ll get a bonus skin. Purchasing three of the event skins grants you Little Helper Bastet. Likewise, if you purchase all six event skins you’ll get another bonus. Buying all six skins will award you Infinite Oracle Morgan Le Fay.

Yulefest skins will also reward something called a Gift Token. These tokens can be exchanged for an item that corresponds with their type. Examples given include emotes, voice packs, and tier-two skins. Gift Tokens allow you to send gifts to other players and can’t be redeemed on yourself.

Below you’ll find all six of the skins coming with the Yulefest event, as well as the two additional skins that are earnable during the event.

Burning Desire Aphrodite

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

The Magnificent Sol

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Infinite Oracle Morgan Le Fay

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Little Helper Bastet

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Cyberblade Amaterasu

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Shadow Hunter Hachiman

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Plushie Raijin

Image via Hi-Rez Studios

Accursed Soul Set