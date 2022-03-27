Among Us servers offline for days following DDoS attacks

Online activities are unavailable in NA and EU servers, though local play is still an option.

Players looking to pass the time by throwing their friends into the depths of space may be out of luck for the foreseeable future.

Due to a DDoS attack, Among Us servers continue to be down across all platforms after a days-long outage, preventing players from queueing into games with one another via online play. It is unclear when the servers will come back online, but Innersloth is working to fix the downtime.

This issue has been affecting the popular multiplayer game for the past few days, first noted by the official Among Us Twitter on Thursday, March 24. The only way players can participate in fast-paced crewmate-versus-impostor gameplay is through local play, which requires a group of people in close proximity.

we have a sabotage going on lol



🚨 NA and EU servers are getting DDoS'd 🚨



service will be offline while the team works on fixing it, but might take a bit, hang tight!!!!! sorry!!! — Among Us 🚨 servers down (@AmongUsGame) March 25, 2022

Among Us developer Innersloth is actively working on the highly-requested friends list feature, enabling players to see who is online and invite them to their games. In their roadmap at the beginning of the year, Innersloth also announced plans for more cosmicubes containing new accessories, new roles, and teasing more collabs—like its recent collaboration with the Netflix series, Arcane.

It is unclear when Among Us‘ online servers will be live for players to access once more. Innersloth’s most recent tweet indicated the team are doing their best to stabilize the servers and connections may be on and off as they work on a solution.

Among Us lets players partake in suspicious shenanigans on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Playstation, and mobile devices. It is unclear when online servers will be available once more, though local play is still available.