All winter clothes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The second major update of Disney Dreamlight Valley brought some winter magic to the valley. Players can now obtain many festive and wintery clothing assets to celebrate in style or simply bundle up against the cold.

Players hoping to dress up for the winter season will primarily want to work on progressing through the Festive Star Path because this is where most winter clothing in Disney Dreamlight Valley can be found. A few assets, such as the Festive Snowflake Ears, may also be randomly found in Scrooge McDuck’s shop, which means that players will also want to check in there on a daily basis to see what his rotation stock has available each day.

Image via Gameloft

Related: All character Dream Styles in Disney Dreamlight Valley currently available

If that’s not enough holiday cheer, players can also consider trying out the clothing customization tool in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The Festive Star Path is packed with motifs perfect for players to put on an ugly holiday sweater or a cute festive shirt.

The customization tool allows players to fully create and design all manner of clothing however they see fit. This system primarily relies on players having quite an array of motifs to work with, so players will likely still want to work through the Star Path to obtain Disney character motifs like an adorable Stitch wrapped in Christmas tree lights and an alien from Toy Story wearing a Santa hat or more simple designs like a candy cane and a snowflake.

Image via Gameloft

Most of the existing holiday assets in the Disney game seem to be specifically built around Christmas, which is nice for players who celebrate this holiday but certainly doesn’t cover the wide variety of holidays that players celebrate beyond this. Gameloft did include a few touches to recognize other holidays, such as the craftable Menorah and Yule Goat, but as far as clothing goes, there aren’t many options. Thus, players seeking to represent the holidays they do celebrate through clothing may find some success combining different motifs within the clothing customization tool.

Regardless of how players are hoping to dress up in Disney Dreamlight Valley, there is no shortage of options available to them. Because there are so many options available, players might be wondering just how many winter-themed clothes there are for them to obtain.

All holiday clothes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The second major update of Disney Dreamlight Valley brought a plethora of holiday-themed assets into the game. Players seeking a festive and merry style can equip any of the following assets.

Image via Gameloft

Hats

Festive Candy Ears

Festive Candy Ears with Bow

Festive Reindeer Headband

Festive Snowflake Ears

Tops

Festive Holiday Vest

Dresses

Festive Holiday Dress

Screengrab via Gameloft

Costumes

Festive Holiday Suit

Back

Candy Cane Staff

Companions

Festive Fox Companion

Face Paint

Snowflakes

Ice Mask

Candy cane

Winter clothes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

These clothing assets are not specifically holiday-themed and work for the general season of winter, which makes them perfect for players looking to bundle up and visit Frosted Heights. Some of these assets also pair well with the previously mentioned holiday-themed assets.

Hats

Gray Winter Hat

Red Winter Hat

Black and Red Top Hat

Screengrab via Gameloft

Hair

Candy-Encrusted Pigtails

Hat Hair

Frosted Hair

Tops

Black Long-Sleeved Turtleneck

Tan Long-Sleeved Turtleneck

Navy Blue Long-Sleeved Boatneck

Green Long-Sleeved Boatneck

White Star Command Turtleneck

Green Star Command Turtleneck

Blue Layered Turtleneck

Black Layered Turtleneck

Coats

Cozy Blue Sweater

Cozy Blue-Green Sweater

Cozy Orange Sweater

Blue Wool Coat

Brown Wool Coat

Green Wool Coat

Gray Claw Top

Green Claw Top

Purple Winter Jacket

Black Winter Jacket

White Space Jacket

Purple Space Jacket

Puffy Blue Jacket

Puffy Green Jacket

Puffy Red Jacket

Yellow Rain Jacket

White Rain Jacket

Blue Rain Jacket

Black Rain Jacket

Brown Faux-Fur-Trimmed Jacket

Red Faux-Fur-Trimmed Jacket

Screengrab via Gameloft

Dresses

Gleaming Ice Gown

Shoes

Snow Boots

Fancy Black and Gold Boots

Fancy Black Boots

Black Lace-Up Boots

Brown Lace-Up Boots

Green Lace-Up Boots

Space Shoes

Rubber Boots

Blue Adventurer Boots

Brown Adventurer Boots

Gloves

Fireproof Gloves

Gray Snow Gloves

Red Snow Gloves

White Knitted Winter Gloves

Pink Knitted Winter Gloves

Green Knitted Winter Gloves

Gray Knitted Winter Gloves

White Space Gloves

Neckwear