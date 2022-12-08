All winter clothes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The second major update of Disney Dreamlight Valley brought some winter magic to the valley. Players can now obtain many festive and wintery clothing assets to celebrate in style or simply bundle up against the cold.
Players hoping to dress up for the winter season will primarily want to work on progressing through the Festive Star Path because this is where most winter clothing in Disney Dreamlight Valley can be found. A few assets, such as the Festive Snowflake Ears, may also be randomly found in Scrooge McDuck’s shop, which means that players will also want to check in there on a daily basis to see what his rotation stock has available each day.
If that’s not enough holiday cheer, players can also consider trying out the clothing customization tool in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The Festive Star Path is packed with motifs perfect for players to put on an ugly holiday sweater or a cute festive shirt.
The customization tool allows players to fully create and design all manner of clothing however they see fit. This system primarily relies on players having quite an array of motifs to work with, so players will likely still want to work through the Star Path to obtain Disney character motifs like an adorable Stitch wrapped in Christmas tree lights and an alien from Toy Story wearing a Santa hat or more simple designs like a candy cane and a snowflake.
Most of the existing holiday assets in the Disney game seem to be specifically built around Christmas, which is nice for players who celebrate this holiday but certainly doesn’t cover the wide variety of holidays that players celebrate beyond this. Gameloft did include a few touches to recognize other holidays, such as the craftable Menorah and Yule Goat, but as far as clothing goes, there aren’t many options. Thus, players seeking to represent the holidays they do celebrate through clothing may find some success combining different motifs within the clothing customization tool.
Regardless of how players are hoping to dress up in Disney Dreamlight Valley, there is no shortage of options available to them. Because there are so many options available, players might be wondering just how many winter-themed clothes there are for them to obtain.
All holiday clothes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The second major update of Disney Dreamlight Valley brought a plethora of holiday-themed assets into the game. Players seeking a festive and merry style can equip any of the following assets.
Hats
- Festive Candy Ears
- Festive Candy Ears with Bow
- Festive Reindeer Headband
- Festive Snowflake Ears
Tops
- Festive Holiday Vest
Dresses
- Festive Holiday Dress
Costumes
- Festive Holiday Suit
Back
- Candy Cane Staff
Companions
- Festive Fox Companion
Face Paint
- Snowflakes
- Ice Mask
- Candy cane
Winter clothes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
These clothing assets are not specifically holiday-themed and work for the general season of winter, which makes them perfect for players looking to bundle up and visit Frosted Heights. Some of these assets also pair well with the previously mentioned holiday-themed assets.
Hats
- Gray Winter Hat
- Red Winter Hat
- Black and Red Top Hat
Hair
- Candy-Encrusted Pigtails
- Hat Hair
- Frosted Hair
Tops
- Black Long-Sleeved Turtleneck
- Tan Long-Sleeved Turtleneck
- Navy Blue Long-Sleeved Boatneck
- Green Long-Sleeved Boatneck
- White Star Command Turtleneck
- Green Star Command Turtleneck
- Blue Layered Turtleneck
- Black Layered Turtleneck
Coats
- Cozy Blue Sweater
- Cozy Blue-Green Sweater
- Cozy Orange Sweater
- Blue Wool Coat
- Brown Wool Coat
- Green Wool Coat
- Gray Claw Top
- Green Claw Top
- Purple Winter Jacket
- Black Winter Jacket
- White Space Jacket
- Purple Space Jacket
- Puffy Blue Jacket
- Puffy Green Jacket
- Puffy Red Jacket
- Yellow Rain Jacket
- White Rain Jacket
- Blue Rain Jacket
- Black Rain Jacket
- Brown Faux-Fur-Trimmed Jacket
- Red Faux-Fur-Trimmed Jacket
Dresses
- Gleaming Ice Gown
Shoes
- Snow Boots
- Fancy Black and Gold Boots
- Fancy Black Boots
- Black Lace-Up Boots
- Brown Lace-Up Boots
- Green Lace-Up Boots
- Space Shoes
- Rubber Boots
- Blue Adventurer Boots
- Brown Adventurer Boots
Gloves
- Fireproof Gloves
- Gray Snow Gloves
- Red Snow Gloves
- White Knitted Winter Gloves
- Pink Knitted Winter Gloves
- Green Knitted Winter Gloves
- Gray Knitted Winter Gloves
- White Space Gloves
Neckwear
- Red Reindeer-Cinched Scarf
- Dark Green Reindeer-Cinched Scarf
- Blue Reindeer-Cinched Scarf