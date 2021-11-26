All weapons in Battlefield 2042

Each Battlefield title has done an excellent job of building an atmosphere that truly reflects the era they’re set in. From its maps to weapons, Battlefield 2042 isn’t an exception, and players get to engage in epic battles while playing one of the specialists, the replacement for the class system.

Considering it’s only been a while since the game was released, there are only 22 weapons in the game. Over the course of its lifecycle, a Battlefield title receives many updates, which includes new maps and weapons.

Here are all the weapons in Battlefield 2042.

Assault Rifles

M5A3
AK-24
SFAR-M GL
AC-42

Light Machine Guns

LCMG
PKP-BP

Marksman Rifles

DM7
SVK
VCAR

Secondary Weapons

G57
MP28
M44

Sniper Rifles

SWS-10
DXR-1
NTW-50

Submachine Guns

PBX-24
PP-29
MP9
K30

Utility Weapons

MCS-880
GVT 45-70
12M AUTO