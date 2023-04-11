All voice actors for Honkai Star Rail: Full cast list

Honkai: Star Rail is a free-to-play fantasy game launching on April 26. Players can journey to vast worlds across the stars while enjoying reimagined combat and an abundance of new enemies, all while working through the storyline rife with political conflict.

In addition, there are several familiar faces in Honkai: Star Rail that you can become allies with, each with their own unique abilities, traits, and incredible voice lines. All of these are done by a talented cast of voice actors. And if you’ve heard some of these voice lines, you may wonder why some sound familiar.

So, here are all the voice actors for Honkai: Star Rail.

All voice actors for Honkai Star Rail

Arlan

Images via HoYoverse

Arlan is Herta Space Station’s Security Department Head and is voiced by Dani Chambers (ENG) and Ryoko Shiraishi (JYP).

Dani is known for her roles as Amane Ohguro in The Devil is a Part-Timer!! and Becky Blackbell in Spy x Family, and Ryoko is well known for her roles as Spider Demon in Demon Slayer and Chocho Akimichi in Boruto.

Asta

Image via HoYoverse

Asta is Herta Space Station’s Lead Researcher and is voiced by Felecia Angelle (ENG), known for her roles as Shalltear Bloodfallen from Overlord and Mona from Genshin.

Chinatsu Akasaki is the Japanese voice actress for Asta, and she’s also known for her works as Kasumi Miwa from Jujutsu Kaisen and Ran in Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!

Bailu

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Bailu, the Healer Lady with unorthodox medical prescriptions, is voiced in English by Su Ling Chan, known for her role as Akiya’s Mother in Kageki Shojo!! The Japanese voice actress for Bailu is Emiri Kato. And she’s known for her work as Riko Saikawa in Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid and Tracer in Overwatch.

Bronya

Image via HoYoverse

Bronya is the Heir of Belobog and is voiced by the English voice actress Madeline Reiter, and this is her first role. Bronya’s Japanese is Kana Asumi, best known for her roles as Liz in Fire Emblem Warriors and Yomogi in Monster Hunter Rise.

Clara

Images via HoYoverse

Clara is a young girl raised by a robot that doesn’t always have everyone’s happiness in mind. Clara’s English voice actress is Emily Sun, and this is her first voice-acting role.

The Japanese voice actress for Clara is Rina Hidaka, who’s well-known for her roles as Veronica in Fire Emblem Engage, Filo in The Rising of the Shield Hero, and Milim Nava from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.

Dan Heng

Image via HoYoverse

Dan Heng is the cold and aloof guard of the Astral Express as it takes its trailblazing journey. Nicholas Leung is the English voice actor for Dan, and this is his first role.

And Kento Ito is the Japanese voice actor best known for his works as Hirotaka Nifuji in Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku and Wolf in Fire Emblem Heroes.

Gepard

Image via HoYoverse

Gepard is the captain of Belobog’s Silvermane Guards in the Overworld, and he’s known for being honorable. Bryson Baugus is the English voice actor for Gepard, and he’s well-known for his roles as Bell Cranel in Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? and the young Aki Hayakawa in Chainsaw Man.

Makoto Furukawa is the Japanese voice actor for Gepard, who’s mostly known for his roles as Sherlock Holmes in Moriarty the Patriot and Saitama from One Punch Man.

Herta

Image via HoYoverse

Herta is the official mastermind behind the Herta Space Station and doesn’t do anything that doesn’t interest her. Herta’s English voice actress is Patty Mattson, known for her works in SMITE and World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King.

Haruka Yamazaki is Herta’s Japanese voice actress, mostly known for her roles as Grani in Arknights and Kaori Shouji from The Devil is a Part-Timer!!

Himeko

Image via HoYoverse

Himeko is the scientist that was able to repair the Astral Express, which she uses for her trailblazing adventures. Cia Court is the English voice actress for Himeko, who’s most known for her work as Vi in League of Legends.

Rie Tanaka is the talented Japanese voice actress for Himeko, who is known for her roles as Lisa in Genshin Impact and Aphrodite in Record of Ragnarok.

Hook

Images via HoYoverse

Hook is a young child who runs The Moles, an adventure squad, and is voiced by Felecia Angelle (ENG), who is the same voice actress for Asta in Honkai: Star Rail. Sora Tokui is Hook’s Japanese voice actress. You may know her as Akari Nitta in Jujutsu Kaisen and Swire from Arknights.

Jing Yuan

Image via HoYoverse

Jing Yuan is the notoriously lazy commander of the Xianzhou Luofu and is voiced by Alejandro Saab (ENG) and Daisuke Ono (JYP). Alejandro is best known for his roles as Kharmine in Lost Ark and Izumi Miyamura in Horimiya.

Daisuke has one of the most iconic roles as Jotaro Kujo from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventures. He is also known for his works in Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun, Black Clover, and Attack on Titan.

Kafka

Image via HoYoverse

Kafka is a talented woman on the Interastral Peace Associations Wanted List, and she’s voiced by Cheryl Texiera (ENG) and Shizuka Itō (JYP). Cheryl is most notably known for her roles in SMITE and Kotaro Lives Alone.

Shizuka is a classic icon well-known for her roles as Tsukino in Tomodachi Game, Miku from The Way of the Househusband, and Widowmaker in Overwatch.

March 7th

Screengrab via YouTube – Honkai Star Rail

March 7th is a unique young woman who doesn’t remember her past, so she named herself after the day she woke up. March 7th’s voice actresses include Skyler Davenport (ENG) and Yui Ogura (JYP).

Skylar’s most notable roles include Azusa Aizawa in I’ve Been Killing Slimes For 300 Years And Maxed Out My Level and several champions from SMITE. Yui’s most famous roles include Mei Hamano from More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers, and Rondine from Monster Hunter Rise.

Natasha

Images via HoYoverse

Natasha is the Underworld’s doctor and uses her medical knowledge and resources to help those in need. Elizabeth Maxwell (ENG) and Yumi Uchiyama (JYP) are the voice actresses for Natasha.

Elizabeth is known for her roles in Fire Emblem Engage and Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, and Yumi is best known for her roles in Tokyo Revengers and Tokyo Ghoul.

Pela

Image via HoYoverse

Xanthe Huynh (ENG) and Sumire Morohoshi (JYP) are the voice actors for Pela, the Intelligence Officer of the Silvermane Guards.

Xanthe’s most notable roles include Nineve from Lost Ark and Siesta from The Detective Is Already Dead. And Sumire’s most memorable roles are in Fire Emblem Engage and The Promised Neverland.

Qingque

Image via HoYoverse

Bryn Apprill (ENG) and Arisa Date (JYP) are the voice actresses for Qingque, a Diviner for the Divination Commision who enjoys slacking off. Bryn is a well-known English voice actress whose most notable roles include Fiona Frost, a.k.a Nightfall in Spy x Family, and Mimosa Vermillion in Black Clover.

Arisa Date is the Japanese voice actress for Qingque and is most recognized for her role as Narumi Momose in Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku.

Sampo

Image via HoYoverse

Sampo is one of the most eloquent characters in Honkai: Star Rail who’s willing to do anything for profit. Roger Rose (ENG) and Daisuke Hirakawa (JYP) are the voice actors for this Honkai: Star Rail character. Roger is known for his roles as Niles, Takumi, and Hisame in Fire Emblem: Fates. And Daisuke is well-known for several roles, including Tyr in ​​God of War: Ragnarok and Enmu in Demon Slayer.

Seele

Image via HoYoverse

Seele is a fiery member of Wildfire, a faction in the Underworld of Belobog, who is voiced by Molly Zhang (ENG) and Mai Nakahara (JYP). While Molly hasn’t taken on too many roles, she is notably known for her roles as Mulan in SMITE.

Mai is a talented voice actress who’s voiced several characters in popular shows such as Fairy Tale, Re: ZERO Starting Life in Another World, and Bluelock.

Serval

Image via HoYoverse

Serval is the rebellious daughter of a noble who works as a mechanic in Honkai: Star Rail. Serval is voiced by the English actress Natalie Van Sistine, known for her roles as Fox Devil in Chainsaw Man and Yor Forger in Spy x Family.

The Japanese voice actress for Serval is Aimi, most notably known for her roles as Higana in Pokémon Masters and Parfait Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Silver Wolf

Images via HoYoverse

Silver Wolf is a genius hacker who believes there’s a way to beat the universe. This notorious character is voiced by Melissa Fahn (ENG) and Kana Asumi (JYP).

Melissa has acted in various roles, her most well-known being Himawari Uzumaki in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Princess Snow Kaguya in Sailor Moon S: Hearts in Ice. And Kana has had many voice acting roles and is also voicing Bronya in Honkai: Star Rail.

Sushang

Image via HoYoverse

Sushang is a naive young Cloud Knight who hopes to become one of the Legendary heroes she admires. Anjali Kunapaneni (ENG) and Misato Fukuen (JYP) are the voice actresses for Sushang.

Anjali has had a few acting roles and is most notably known for her roles as Cyberblade Amaterasu in SMITE and Fuku in Demon Slayer. And Misato has voiced several popular characters, including Sailor Chibi-Moon in Sailor Moon Eternal and Himiko Toga in My Hero Academia.

Svarog

Images via HoYoverse

Svarog is the logical robot that helped to raise Clara in Honkai: Star Rail. He is voiced by DC Douglas (ENG) and Hiroki Yasumoto (JYP).

DC is known for his roles as Father in Octopath Traveler II and Kalego Naberius in Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun. And Hiroki is known for his roles in Spy x Family, The Rising of the Shield Hero, and Sword Art Online.

Tingyun

Image via HoYoverse

Tingyun is the Head Representative of a merchant guild called the Whistling Flames, who captivates people with her tales.

Laci Morgan (ENG) and Yuuki Takada (JYP) are the voice actresses for Tingyun. While this is Laci’s first role, Yuuki is known for her roles as Elma in Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid and Felsi Rollo in Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury.

Welt

Image via HoYoverse

Welt is the former Sovereign of the Anti-Entropy who has saved Earth time and time again. The former Soverign is voiced by Corey Landis (ENG) and Yoshimasa Hosoya (JYP). Although this is Corey’s first role, Yoshimasa has acted in several roles, including Kaigaku in Demon Slayer and Youm in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime.

Yanqing

Image via HoYoverse

Yanqing is a young and talented swordsman obsessed with swords and is voiced by Amber May (ENG) and Marina Inoue (JYP). Amber has had various roles in popular titles such as Genshin Impact, and Marina is also known for her multiple roles.

These include her roles as Young Denji in Chainsaw Man, Mai Zenin in Jujutsu Kaisen, and Armin Arlert in Attack on Titan.

Although you may know some of these actors from other franchises, these are all English and Japanese voice actors, and their roles in Honkai: Star Rail.