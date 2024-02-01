Category:
All playable characters in Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash: Full confirmed roster

That's a whole bunch of cursed techniques to try.
Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Feb 1, 2024 04:25 am
Gojo posing ready to cast an ability
Image via Bandai Namco

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest anime series around right now. Making huge waves in 2023, the franchise received its first big game release with Cursed Clash.

The two-vs-two fighting game will let you unleash the cursed techniques of your favorite sorcerers across the battlefield on a variety of devices. But before buying this game, you might wonder which Jujutsu Kaisen characters will be available.

Well, fortunately, plenty of big names have been confirmed for the game. Here’s the complete list of the characters available.

All characters in Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash

Nobara and Yuji attacking
All of your favorites are here. Image via Bandai Namco

All of the key players in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime will show up in the first major game from the franchise. So far, almost the whole roster has been confirmed, and it boasts characters from the anime’s first season and the prequel film Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

  • Satoru Gojo
  • Yuji Itadori
  • Sukuna
  • Megumi Fushiguro
  • Nobara Kugisaki
  • Kento Nanami
  • Maki Zen’in
  • Toge Inumaki
  • Panda
  • Aoi Todo
  • Jogo
  • Hanami
  • Mahito
  • Eso & Kechizu
  • Suguru Geto
  • Yuta Okkotsu

While that’s all of the characters currently confirmed to appear in Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash, there will be DLC, and the first has given us some big clues as to who might be included.

All Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash DLC characters

Sakuna eyeing down the camera
The possibilities are endless. Image via Bandai Namco

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash’s first DLC is called Hidden Inventory/ Premature Death, just like the first part of the anime’s second season. This, paired with the fact the DLC will include new characters, can only mean one thing: Toji Fushiguro will be joining the game.

Alongside Toji, it isn’t clear what this DLC could bring, but we expect more outfits for Gojo and Geto to show off their youth. We’ll update this article once we know what characters are included in this DLC.

Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: ryan@dotesports.com