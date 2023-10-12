Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash release date, versions, price, more

The Jujutsu Kaisen hype is only going to get bigger.

Jujutsu Kaisen is finally getting its first major video game release and it couldn’t look better. The popular anime franchises will enter the fighting game realm with Cursed Clash, a game from Bandai Namco in a similar vein to the Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm series, or My Hero One’s Justice.

While there is some waiting to be done, now is your chance to get everything in place so you can enjoy Jujustu Kaisen: Cursed Clash when it lands, on day one.

When does Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash come out?

Anime and gaming fans can get their hands on Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash when it lands in stores on Feb. 2, 2024.

The two-vs-two brawler rooted in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen will be available to purchase both physically and digitally on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Alongside the release date being announced on Oct. 10, pre-orders for the game have gone live, so now is the perfect time to secure your copy.

How much is Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash?

The standard edition of Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash can be bought for $59.99 USD with the game’s other versions increasing in price.

Should you want to get a little more Cursed Clash content then the Deluxe Edition can be had for $79.99, and if you’re the ultimate Jujutsu Kaisen fan then the Digital Ultimate Edition can be picked up for $99.99.

Before you pick what version is right for you, you’ll probably need to know what each includes. Yes, there are some substantial differences.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash version differences

Standard Edition

Base Game

Pre-order Bonus: Jujutsu High First-Year Outfit Set

Deluxe Edition

Base Game

Pre-order Bonus: Jujutsu High First-Year Outfit Set

DLC: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death

Jujusta 2024 Baseball Mini-game

Ultimate Edition

Base Game

Pre-order Bonus: Jujutsu High First-Year Outfit Set

DLC: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death

Jujusta 2024 Baseball Mini-game

Digital Artbook and Soundtrack

DLC: Anime End Theme 1 Outfit Set

As you can see the more expensive versions of Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash will net you some sweet bonuses.

These include new outfits, game modes, and we expect other new JJK characters given the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc is DLC. Fingers crossed that means Toji appears.

