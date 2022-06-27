All perk changes in the Dead by Daylight Mid-Chapter update

No horror story is captivating without balance. A dominant killer with no weaknesses gives the survivors no chance, but a weak killer outsmarted by his prey provides no suspense. This notion leans heavily into Dead By Daylight‘s June 22 Mid-Chapter update, which implements an overhauled progression system, numerous gameplay updates, and a massive amount of perk changes aimed at balance.

Dozens of the game’s perks for both the Killers and the Survivors have been updated. The DBD team at Behaviour Interactive buffed perks that haven’t seen much use while nerfing perks that were being relied upon too often.

Here’s the full list of all the perk changes made in Dead By Daylight’s June 22 Mid-Chapter update, sorted by whether they’re for the Killer or the Survivor, and by buff or nerf.

Killer perk buffs

Overcharge : Overcharge will cause a kicked generator’s regression speed to grow from 100 percent to 400 percent over the course of 30 seconds.

: Overcharge will cause a kicked generator’s regression speed to grow from 100 percent to 400 percent over the course of 30 seconds. Eruption : Upped the generator regression penalty to 10 percent and the duration of the incapacitated effect to 15/20/25 seconds.

: Upped the generator regression penalty to 10 percent and the duration of the incapacitated effect to 15/20/25 seconds. Knock Out : Knock Out will cause dying Survivors to crawl 50 percent slower for 15 seconds and reduce their recovery speed by 25 percent.

: Knock Out will cause dying Survivors to crawl 50 percent slower for 15 seconds and reduce their recovery speed by 25 percent. Coulrophobia : Coulrophobia will now increase the speed of skill checks by 50 percent on top of its current effect.

: Coulrophobia will now increase the speed of skill checks by 50 percent on top of its current effect. Dark Devotion : Dark Devotion will now activate whenever the Obsession loses a health state.

: Dark Devotion will now activate whenever the Obsession loses a health state. Jolt : Removed the cooldown.

: Removed the cooldown. Lethal Pursuer : Lethal Pursuer will now extend the duration of all aura reading effects by two seconds.

: Lethal Pursuer will now extend the duration of all aura reading effects by two seconds. Scourge Hook: Gift of Pain : Increased action speed penalty to 10/13/16 percent.

: Increased action speed penalty to 10/13/16 percent. Thanatophobia : Increased the action speed penalty to 4.5/5/5.5 percent per Survivor, for a maximum of 18/20/22 percent.

: Increased the action speed penalty to 4.5/5/5.5 percent per Survivor, for a maximum of 18/20/22 percent. Scourge Hook: Monstrous Shrine: This perk will now convert all basement hooks to Scourge Hooks. Additionally, Scourge Hooks will now grant 10/15/20 percent faster Entity progression, but only if the Killer is not within 24 meters.

Survivor perk buffs

Calm Spirit : You can now open chests and cleanse and bless totems silently, albeit at 40/35/30 percent reduced speed.

: You can now open chests and cleanse and bless totems silently, albeit at 40/35/30 percent reduced speed. Saboteur : Saboteurs can now identify Scourge Hooks. Their auras are shown in yellow when a Survivor is being carried.

: Saboteurs can now identify Scourge Hooks. Their auras are shown in yellow when a Survivor is being carried. Botany Knowledge : Increases healing speed by 30/40/50 percent, up from 11/22/33 percent.

: Increases healing speed by 30/40/50 percent, up from 11/22/33 percent. Off The Record : Upon being unhooked, gain the Endurance status effect for 60/70/80 seconds. The Endurance effect is lost upon performing a Conspicuous Action.

: Upon being unhooked, gain the Endurance status effect for 60/70/80 seconds. The Endurance effect is lost upon performing a Conspicuous Action. Lucky Break : Each second spent healing another Survivor increases Lucky Break’s duration by one second.

: Each second spent healing another Survivor increases Lucky Break’s duration by one second. Pharmacy : Pharmacy will activate whenever you’re injured, guaranteeing an Emergency Med-Kit when you search a chest. This effect can happen multiple times in one trial.

: Pharmacy will activate whenever you’re injured, guaranteeing an Emergency Med-Kit when you search a chest. This effect can happen multiple times in one trial. Sole Survivor : Sole Survivor will now increase your generator repair speed by 75 percent and your exit gate and hatch action speed by 50 percent. These effects are only active when you are the last Survivor standing.

: Sole Survivor will now increase your generator repair speed by 75 percent and your exit gate and hatch action speed by 50 percent. These effects are only active when you are the last Survivor standing. Distortion : Gain one Distortion token for every 30 seconds spent within the Killer’s Terror Radius.

: Gain one Distortion token for every 30 seconds spent within the Killer’s Terror Radius. Lightweight : Scratch marks will be more sporadic, making you harder to track. Your scratch marks will also fade 5/4/3 seconds sooner, up from 1/2/3.

: Scratch marks will be more sporadic, making you harder to track. Your scratch marks will also fade 5/4/3 seconds sooner, up from 1/2/3. Déjà Vu : Déjà Vu will now grant a five percent repair speed bonus to the revealed generators.

: Déjà Vu will now grant a five percent repair speed bonus to the revealed generators. No One Left Behind : No One Left Behind will grant a seven percent movement speed bonus to any Survivors you unhook. Additionally, the perk now activates when the gates are powered rather than opened.

: No One Left Behind will grant a seven percent movement speed bonus to any Survivors you unhook. Additionally, the perk now activates when the gates are powered rather than opened. Dark Sense : When a generator is powered, Dark Sense activates. The next time the Killer comes within 24 meters of you, their aura is revealed for 5/7/10 seconds. Dark Sense then deactivates.

: When a generator is powered, Dark Sense activates. The next time the Killer comes within 24 meters of you, their aura is revealed for 5/7/10 seconds. Dark Sense then deactivates. Tenacity : Tenacity now reduces your grunts of pain by 75 percent when in the dying state.

: Tenacity now reduces your grunts of pain by 75 percent when in the dying state. Hope : Removed the limited duration that led to expiration.

: Removed the limited duration that led to expiration. Overzealous : Repair speed bonus doubles if you cleanse a Hex totem.

: Repair speed bonus doubles if you cleanse a Hex totem. We’re Gonna Live Forever: Actions that previously granted a token will now activate the perk’s secondary effect. While active, healing a Survivor from the dying state grants them the Endurance effect for 6/8/10 seconds. Bonus Bloodpoints removed.

Killer perk nerfs

Barbecue and Chilli: Killer no longer gains a stacking Bloodpoint bonus for each unique Survivor hooked.

Killer no longer gains a stacking Bloodpoint bonus for each unique Survivor hooked. Hex: Ruin : Generator regression speed reduced from 100/150/200 percent to 50/75/100 percent. Hex: Ruin is automatically deactivated when a Survivor is killed.

: Generator regression speed reduced from 100/150/200 percent to 50/75/100 percent. Hex: Ruin is automatically deactivated when a Survivor is killed. Pop Goes the Weasel : Kicking a generator after hooking a Survivor removes 20 percent of its current progress, instead of 25 percent of its total progress.

: Kicking a generator after hooking a Survivor removes 20 percent of its current progress, instead of 25 percent of its total progress. Corrupt Intervention : Perk deactivates once a Survivor enters the dying state.

: Perk deactivates once a Survivor enters the dying state. Tinkerer : Can now only activate once per generator.

: Can now only activate once per generator. Hex: No One Escapes Death : Survivors will now see the Hex Totem’s aura within four meters upon activation. This range increases to 24 meters over the course of 30 seconds.

: Survivors will now see the Hex Totem’s aura within four meters upon activation. This range increases to 24 meters over the course of 30 seconds. Scourge Hook: Pain Resonance: Loud noise notification removed. Instead of exploding, the affected generator will now spark upon losing progress, and Survivors will no longer scream.

Survivor perk nerfs

Dead Hard : Dead Hard will now provide the Endurance effect for just one second.

: Dead Hard will now provide the Endurance effect for just one second. Decisive Strike : Decisive Strike will now deactivate once the Exit Gates are powered. The stun duration has been reduced from five to three seconds. Canceled by Conspicuous Actions.

: Decisive Strike will now deactivate once the Exit Gates are powered. The stun duration has been reduced from five to three seconds. Canceled by Conspicuous Actions. Borrowed Time : Borrowed Time will now extend the duration of the Endurance effect of unhooked Survivors by 6/8/10 seconds and increase the movement speed bonus duration by 10 seconds for any Survivor you unhook. These effects will be canceled if the unhooked Survivor performs a Conspicuous Action.

: Borrowed Time will now extend the duration of the Endurance effect of unhooked Survivors by 6/8/10 seconds and increase the movement speed bonus duration by 10 seconds for any Survivor you unhook. These effects will be canceled if the unhooked Survivor performs a Conspicuous Action. Iron Will : Lowered grunts of pain reduction to 25/50/75 percent. Additionally, Iron Will is no longer active when Exhausted.

: Lowered grunts of pain reduction to 25/50/75 percent. Additionally, Iron Will is no longer active when Exhausted. Self-Care : Self-Care’s heal speed will be lowered to 25/30/35 percent, and the item efficiency bonus has been removed entirely.

: Self-Care’s heal speed will be lowered to 25/30/35 percent, and the item efficiency bonus has been removed entirely. Spine Chill: Spine Chill will now only activate if the Killer has a clear line of sight to the Survivor. Added a half-second lingering effect that will prevent the perk icon from flickering when the Killer looks around. Vault speed bonus removed.

You can read more about each perk and its mid-chapter changes in the Dead by Daylight patch notes from June 22.