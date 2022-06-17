How many Killers are in Dead by Daylight?

Dead by Deadlight features a substantial cast of Killers, each with unique powers and abilities to help players catch and sacrifice survivors before they escape.

Some of the Killers are original characters while others are some of the most iconic horror villains of all time. Players can take control of Ghost Face or Michael Myers to take down their pray or they can spring for more supernatural characters like The Wraith or The Oni.

There are currently 28 Killers available in Dead by Deadlight, ensuring every player can find a character perfect for their playstyle. Some Killers can be unlocked with Iridescent Shards, but the more notable characters, like Freddy Kruger or Leather Face, can only be purchased through DLC or with Auric Cells.

Here is a full list of the currently available Killers in Dead by Deadlight.

Dead by Deadlight Killer list