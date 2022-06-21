How many Survivors are in Dead by Daylight?

Dead by Daylight offers players an intense multiplayer experience where they must work together to escape a terrifying Killer or do their best to eliminate all the Survivors before they activate generators and escape through an Exit Gate. Both sides provide a fun gameplay experience, and there are dozens of Survivors and Killers with unique perks and gameplay styles.

There are currently 31 Survivors in Dead by Daylight, ranging from original characters to iconic names from other franchises. Players can control Ash J. Williams from the Evil Dead series, Steve Harrington from Stranger Things, and even Jill Valentine from the Resident Evil series. Some of these characters are only available through DLC, but there are plenty of other characters available in the base game for you to use if you want to avoid spending extra cash.

Survivors also feature unique perks that allow them to excel in certain situations, meaning you should find the Survivor that matches your playstyle. Feel free to experiment with different options until you find the right character for your preferred experience.

Here is a list of all available Survivors in Dead by Daylight.