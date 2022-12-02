All monster types in The Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol is the latest horror adventure from the mind of Dead Space creator Glen Schofield, setting players loose in the monster-infested Black Iron Prison. Players encounter all kinds of monsters throughout the game, from the freshly turned to the long-hibernating and mutated forms of these space zombies.

There are many types of these monsters that have formed in such a short time and infested the Black Iron Prison from the ground up, very similar to other zombie media. Here’s all the information you need to know about all of the monster types in The Callisto Protocol.

All monster evolutions in The Callisto Protocol

Players who encounter these monsters for the first time are in for a fight, as these zombies more closely resemble the I am Legend zombies, as opposed to more docile versions in The Walking Dead or Day of the Dead. There are also some similarities to other popular zombie/alien media throughout The Callisto Protocol, likely drawing inspiration from the classics of the genre.

It seems that these monsters have somewhat of an evolution cycle that’s shown in the game, even if some of the connections seem unclear. Once infected, the human host loses control of their functions, instead becoming rabid and violent.

It doesn’t seem like these monsters are hungry for human flesh like typical zombies, instead ripping apart any person they come across. Through the many player death scenes and finding of bodies across Black Iron, it seems these monsters are more interested in killing their prey.

Larvae

This seems to be the freshly hatched version of the monster, wriggling along the ground until it can find someone to infect. It launches itself onto its prey, trying to climb in through the mouth, at which point it will infect the host. This is a pretty gruesome way to go, but the creature seems similar to the Facehuggers from Alien.

Players will encounter this monster early in the game, but only after they explore a little further into the prison. They don’t pose much of a threat when there are only a couple, but a room full of them will easily be a challenge as they swarm at your feet. Best to look for explosives if you don’t want to stomp and shoot every single one of them.

Standard Zombie

This is the first monster that players will encounter shortly after breaking out of their cell, with the freshly infected prisoners and guards seeking prey. This evolution runs fast and hits hard, as seen by the number of them chasing characters in the background in the early parts of the game. They have the strength to rip the protagonist’s arms and face off with ease.

As previously stated, this is the first monster that players will encounter shortly after leaving their cell. Compared to the other evolutions, it’s got about average strength and can move pretty quickly, however, they’re easy to take on one at a time. If you encounter more than a couple, it may be wise to see if you can sneak past them instead of getting swarmed and having to defend from multiple fronts.

Tentacle Mutation

This applies to all of the Biophage, but players will first encounter it on the standard recently-transformed creatures. After enough damage, tentacles will sprout from the monster’s chest before it rips off its own arms and grows new sharp appendages in its place. This seems like the creature’s last ditch effort, causing intense harm to itself and revealing a weak spot.

This will happy to any of the Biophage you encounter once you’ve progressed past a certain point and you’ve dealt enough damage to them. If you shoot them in the tentacles before they have a chance to mutate, however, they’ll immediately go down. You should also be wary of “dead” Biophage growing tentacles and coming back to life, appearing

Long Necks

You’ll never see this one coming, with the monster launching its head and elongated snake-like neck out of a protective covering. The monster latches onto the neck of its victim and attempts to pull them in to be killed. These monsters are often waiting for a human to walk into their area, undetectable before launching out and grabbing the player.

These monsters are all dealt with the same way, stabbing them repeatedly during a quick time event before they’re able to pull you in. These monsters work as some effective jump scares in the game since players never see them coming until they’re latched onto. The evolution into this creature is interesting and doesn’t seem to take any longer than the standard monster, especially since they’re present all over the prison from the start.

Spitters

Reminiscent of similar zombies in past games, this taller monster appears to be made out of two people fused together. They spit projectiles at the player, which appear to either be some form of acid or smaller versions of the larvae mentioned earlier. These projectiles can also damage the other Biophage, however, so you can use them strategically.

They largely don’t pose a threat from afar, instead being more annoying than anything. If you want them to stop spitting at you, consider shooting off their head. It won’t kill it, but it will make it stop spitting and instead come in for some melee attacks. It’s a bit bigger than the standard zombie, so be wary of its long arms and tentacles that will try to pull Jacob in.

Big Boys

These bloated monsters don’t pose any more of a threat than the standard zombies, they’re just larger and require a few more hits to dispatch. Unfortunately, these guys will often appear alongside other smaller zombies, which will force you to move strategically or get rid of the monsters as quickly as you can.

While these prisoners are a little larger, you’ll take them out similarly to the standard enemies. Just keep bashing them with your baton or unload into them with your shotgun. You can also throw them into environmental hazards that will make quick work of them.

Big Mouth

If you’ve got an issue with spider-like creatures, then the Big Mouth is going to prove scary. Not only can these monsters use their many legs to scurry around the area, but they also have a cloaking ability that makes them invisible. The best strategy is to dodge their attacks and then hit them before they have a chance to scurry away.

This is one of the harder enemies to beat and facing more than one is an incredibly challenging experience. It’s best to use whatever is in the environment around you to get rid of them before they’re able to ambush you.

The Blind

Similar to the Clickers from The Last of Us, these zombies rely completely on sound to find their enemies. They’re taller than the other types, with elongated arms and legs. Because they’ve been hidden away for decades, they’ve evolved to not need light and instead rely on the noises you make to find you. Because of this, they can be avoided completely if you hide.

You don’t need to take on these monsters, and in some cases, there will be far too many for direct confrontation. Instead, conserve your ammo and health by using stealth to get around them. You can also use your glove to pull in objects and throw them to cause a noise distraction.

Crawlers

These monsters stick close to the ground, likely due to the large growths on their back. There’s usually a short amount of time between when it sees you and exploding. Because it moves so fast, you often only have seconds to react. On the other hand, when this Biophage explodes, it can also deal damage to other monsters.

It’s best to deal with these monsters from further away, ideally with one of your ranged weapons. If it’s too close, this explosion will knock you back and deal serious damage, so it’s best to keep it away from you at all costs.

Two-Headed Giant

This gigantic monster has been heavily mutated, appearing to be two different humans fused together through the strange fleshy material. While riding on a moving platform, players will need to defeat this Biophage before they can get to their destination. Unlike the other monsters that appear, you can’t easily throw him off the side.

You’ll need to take out this Biophage in a specific way. First, you’ll need to use a ranged weapon to get it to its knees, then beat it with your baton. It will rip off one of its sides, revealing ribs and guts. Just repeat the same method to completely defeat it. Make sure you’re dodging its devastating punches as it only takes a few to knock you off your feet.

“Subject Zero”

Without spoiling anything, this is a character who was able to reap the benefits of the Biophage infection without dying or losing consciousness. They’re stronger and seem to be motivated by amplified emotions.

“Subject Alpha”

This is the most modern iteration of the Biophage-human hybrid and it is undoubtedly the strongest in the game. Players will be forced to take down this monster if they have any hope of ever getting out of Black Iron prison.