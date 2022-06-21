All Maps in Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight is a survival horror game created by Behaviour Interactive where survivors team up to defeat the killer. It’s a four-vs-one survival game where the survivors have to escape the area by opening the exit gates and the killer’s goal is to sacrifice the survivors to an unknown force known as the Entity. The game is played in rounds and can be played in various locations.

The maps in Dead by Daylight are set in locations called Realms. Each Realm is designed in the image of the aftermath of a disaster. All of these locations had violent tragedies occur in the past and the Entity’s trials take place in these Realms, where the killer works to take down the survivors.

Here are all of the Realms in Dead by Daylight, including some highlights of the features of each location.

Autohaven Wreckers

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Autohaven Wreckers is based on a supposed legitimate business, but nothing seems quite right. This is because the wrecker’s yard conceals many disturbing secrets in it. With all of the massacres taking place here, nobody truly knows how many bodies lie underground.

Autohaven Wreckers consists of five different maps:

Azarov’s Resting Place

Blood Lodge

Gas Heaven

Wrecker’s Yard

Wretched Shop

The Realm is set in a junkyard where the Crane, the School Bus, and the Truck are common landmarks on each map. The killer of this area is the Wraith.

Backwater Swamp

Image via Behaviour Interactive

The Backwater Swamp is a wasteland that hides a lot of decrepit shacks. These shacks have holding cells in them that are loaded with old bloated rotting corpses. People that enter this place have claimed that the corpses’ putrid stench can be picked up even through the swamps. The souls unfortunate enough to be lost in the Backwater Swamp rarely ever return the same.

Backwater Swamp consists of two different maps:

The Pale Rose

Grim Pantry

The Realm is set in a swamp where the Pier is a common landmark on both of the maps. The killer of this area is the Hag.

Coldwind Farm

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Coldwind Farm is a ruined farmland area where the revolting stench of rotting animal carcasses is just as terrible as the area itself. The Realm consists of a farm surrounding a dilapidated manor in the center. This entire location is haunted by memories of unthinkable cruelty from a massacre that occurred in the past.

Coldwind Farm consists of five different maps:

Fractured Cowshed

Rancid Abattoir

Rotten Fields

The Thompson House

Torment Creek

The Realm is set on a farm where the Sacrificial Tree and the Harvester are common landmarks on each map. The killer of this area is the Hillbilly.

Crotus Prenn Asylum

Image via Behaviour Interactive

The Crotus Prenn Asylum was already a shady place to begin with, but when rumors spread that the asylum conducted experiments on their patients, the place mysteriously burned down to a smoldering ruin. Since then, the ashes of the dead have seeped into the soil while faint traces of their sickly wails of agony still linger in the air.

Crotus Prenn Asylum consists of two different maps:

Disturbed Ward

Father Campbell’s Chapel

The Realm is set in an old asylum building where there are no common landmarks but there are files pointing to an unreleased map called “Infinite Gym.” As of now, we have no idea if the map was cut from the game or if it will be released in a future update. The killers of this area are the Clown and the Nurse.

Forsaken Boneyard

Image via Behaviour Interactive

The Forsaken Boneyard is a surreal landscape that is created from the depths of an artist’s imagination. In this Realm, there exists a tower so large that it tears at the fabric of reality, with some claiming that it reaches heights even the crows cannot fathom.

Forsaken Boneyard consists of only one map: The Eyrie of Crows. The Realm is set in a desolate land with the tower being the one and only landmark on the map. The killer of this area is the Artist.

Gideon Meat Plant

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Gideon Meat Plant might seem familiar to some players since it is the lair of the twisted visionary Jigsaw, who wants to conclude his life’s work. There are a whole host of traps in this Realm, which are reminiscent of Jigsaw and his twisted machinations.

Gideon Meat Plant consists of only one map: The Game. The Realm is set in a ruined factory with no specific landmarks but a lot of Easter eggs scattered around for ardent fans to catch. The killer of this area is the Pig.

Grave of Glenvale

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Locals that frequented the Grave of Glenvale said that restless ghosts still haunt the old Dead Dawg Saloon. These ghosts are all victims of a huge massacre where gang members and civilians alike were slaughtered in volleys of gunfire.

Grave of Glenvale consists of only one map: The Dead Dawg Saloon. The Realm is set in a ruined Wild West-style town with the Saloon being the only landmark. The killer of this area is the Deathslinger.

Haddonfield

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Haddonfield was once the ideal standard for suburban life. This lasted until the street of Lampkin Lane was forever tarnished by unspeakable horror. It was never the same again.

Haddonfield consists of only one map: Lampkin Lane. The Realm is set in a suburban area with no specific landmarks. The killer of this area is the Shape.

Léry’s Memorial Institute

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Léry’s Memorial Institute was a government facility where the country’s brilliant but twisted minds innovated depraved techniques in electroshock and trauma-based therapy. The Treatment Theatre consists of unimaginable horrors rarely ever seen.

Léry’s Memorial Institute consists of only one map: The Treatment Theatre. The Realm is set in a mental hospital with no specific landmarks. The killer of this area is the Doctor.

Ormond

Image via Behaviour Interactive

The ski resort at Mount Ormond was a favorite among tourists for a long time. As of now, this site has long been abandoned after the disaster that took place. But it remains a common gathering spot for unfavorable youth, unknowing of the monsters that lurk here.

Ormond consists of only one map: Mount Ormond Resort. The Realm is set in a ski resort area with the resort itself being the main landmark. The killers of this area are the Legion.

Raccoon City

Image via Behaviour Interactive

This location should be familiar to players of the Resident Evil series. Raccoon City’s outbreak ruined the living in the area while the Police Station was left helpless. Even their best officers were overwhelmed by the vile dead.

Raccoon City consists of only one map: The Raccoon City Police Station. The Realm is set in the police station itself. The killer of this area is the infamous Nemesis.

Red Forest

Image via Behaviour Interactive

The Red Forest was a lush land full of foliage. Over the course of history, when the disaster occurred, this once beautiful land was turned into a toxic wasteland dotted by the fallout.

Red Forest consists of two maps:

Mother’s Dwelling

Temple of Purgation

The Realm is set in a deep forest with no specific landmarks. The killers of this area are the Huntress and the Plague.

Silent Hill

Image via Behaviour Interactive

This is another familiar sight for fans, this time relating to Silent Hill. Midwich Elementary School was irrevocably twisted by a dark transformation that turned the area into a nightmarish manifestation of everyone’s childhood trauma come to life.

Silent Hill consists of only one map: Midwich Elementary School. The Realm is set in the school itself with no specific landmarks otherwise. The killer of this area is the Executioner.

Springwood

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Springwood used to be a quiet neighborhood, perfect for raising children. This only lasted until Freddy Krueger decided to infest this land and cause unspeakable damage to its people. Even the preschools were not spared from his corruption.

Springwood consists of five maps:

Badham Preschool I

Badham Preschool II

Badham Preschool III

Badham Preschool IV

Badham Preschool V

The Realm is set in a school district area with no specific landmarks. The killer of this area is the Nightmare.

The MacMillan Estate

Image via Behaviour Interactive

The MacMillan Estate lies hidden In the deep woods. This location was once the site of a prosperous mining operation. But now, after the tragedy, the rusted leftovers of these buildings emit ghostly sounds and are illuminated by the moonlight.

The MacMillan Estate consists of five different maps:

Coal Tower

Groaning Storehouse

Ironworks of Misery

Shelter Woods

Suffocation Pit

The Realm is set in an industrial area where the Tower and the Wood Pile are common landmarks on each map except for the Shelter Woods. The killer of this area is the Trapper.

Withered Isle

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Withered Isle once hosted a beautiful garden that has now been tainted beyond measure. Within its dreadful roots spreading through defiled soil, a withered mansion lies. This is where the horror emanates from.

Withered Isle consists of only one map: The Garden of Joy. The Realm is set in a garden-like area with no specific landmarks. The killer of this area is the Dredge.

Yamaoka Estate

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Once a proud family, the Yamaoka legacy has now been bathed in blood and profaned by needless slaughter. Even though the estate is an impressive sight to behold, centuries of deep-rooted rage have corrupted the sprawling grounds, bringing out twisted monstrosities from within.

Yamaoka Estate consists of two maps:

Family Residence

Sanctum of Wrath

The Realm is set in a Japanese familial estate with no specific landmarks. The killers of this area are the Spirit and the Oni.

The final Realm was Hawkins National Laboratory but it was excluded from this list since it was removed from the game in 2021, leaving a total of 17 different Realms for players to enjoy. With the amount of variety these Realms include, Dead by Daylight guarantees players won’t get bored any time soon.