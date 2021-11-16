All Game Awards 2021 nominees

With the end of the year approaching, the full list of nominees has been revealed for the 2021 iteration of The Game Awards.
In a 10-minute showcase hosted by Geoff Keighley on Nov. 16, the categories and nominated games were revealed. Fans can now start voting before the show on Dec. 9.
Here are all The Game Awards 2021 nominees.
Best Performance
- Erika Mori – Life is Strange: True Colors
- Giancarlo Esposito – Far Cry 6
- Jason Kelley – Deathloop
- Maggie Robertson – Resident Evil Village
- Ozioma Akagha – Deathloop
Best Multiplayer
- Back4Blood
- Knockout City
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- It Takes Two
- Valheim
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty Warzone
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Genshin Impact
- Fortnite
Best Art Direction
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Artful Escape
Best Score & Music
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139…
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- The Artful Escape
Best Audio Design
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Innovation in Accessibility Award
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Best Narrative
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
Games for Impact Award
- Before Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- No Longer Home
Best Independent Game
- 12 Minutes
- Death’s Door
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Best Mobile Game
- Fantashian
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends Wild Rift
- Marvel Future Revolution
- Pokemon UNITE
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Best Debut Indie Game
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Sable
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Valheim
Best VR/AR Game
- Hitman III
- I Expect You to Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4
- Sniper Elite VR
Content Creator of the Year
- Dream
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- The Grefg
Best Action Game
- Back4Blood
- Chivalry II
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Psychonauts 2
Best Roleplaying Game
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
Most Anticipated Game
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Breath of the Wild sequel
- Starfield
Best Fighting Game
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Melty Blood Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown
Best Family Game
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Wario Ware Get It Together!
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Best Sports/Racing Game
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Forza Horizon 5
- Riders Republic
Best Esports Game
- Call of Duty
- CS:GO
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- VALORANT
Best Esports Athlete
- Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov – Team Spirit, Dota 2
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev – Natus Vincere, CS:GO
- Heo “ShowMaker” Su – DWG KIA, League of Legends
- Tyson “TenZ” Ngo – Sentinels, VALORANT
- Chris “Simp” Lehr – Atlanta FaZe, CoD
Best Esports Team
- Atlanta FaZe, CoD
- DWG KIA, League of Legends
- Natus Vincere, CS:GO
- Team Spirit, Dota 2
- Sentinels, VALORANT
Best Esports Coach
- Andrei “B1ad3” Horodenskyi – Natus Vincere, CS:GO
- James Crowder – Atlanta FaZe, CoD
- Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov – Gambit, VALORANT
- Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun – DWG KIA, League of Legends
- Airat “Silent” Gaziev – Team Spirit, Dota 2
Best Esports Event
- The Dota 2 International 10
- League of Legends Worlds 2021
- VCT Masters Two Reykjavik
- PGL Stockholm CS:GO Major
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship
Best Game Direction
- Deathloop
- Psychonauts 2
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Game of the Year
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Pyschonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village