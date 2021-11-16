All Game Awards 2021 nominees

Every nominee for every category.

With the end of the year approaching, the full list of nominees has been revealed for the 2021 iteration of The Game Awards.

In a 10-minute showcase hosted by Geoff Keighley on Nov. 16, the categories and nominated games were revealed. Fans can now start voting before the show on Dec. 9.

Here are all The Game Awards 2021 nominees.

Best Performance

Erika Mori – Life is Strange: True Colors

Giancarlo Esposito – Far Cry 6

Jason Kelley – Deathloop

Maggie Robertson – Resident Evil Village

Ozioma Akagha – Deathloop

Best Multiplayer

Back4Blood

Knockout City

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

It Takes Two

Valheim

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Call of Duty Warzone

Final Fantasy XIV

Genshin Impact

Fortnite

Best Art Direction

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

Best Score & Music

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139…

Guardians of the Galaxy

The Artful Escape

Best Audio Design

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Innovation in Accessibility Award

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best Narrative

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Games for Impact Award

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory

Life is Strange: True Colors

No Longer Home

Best Independent Game

12 Minutes

Death’s Door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Best Mobile Game

Fantashian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends Wild Rift

Marvel Future Revolution

Pokemon UNITE

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Best Debut Indie Game

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Sable

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Valheim

Best VR/AR Game

Hitman III

I Expect You to Die 2

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

Content Creator of the Year

Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

The Grefg

Best Action Game

Back4Blood

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal

Best Action/Adventure Game

Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Psychonauts 2

Best Roleplaying Game

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Most Anticipated Game

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Breath of the Wild sequel

Starfield

Best Fighting Game

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear Strive

Melty Blood Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown

Best Family Game

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Wario Ware Get It Together!

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Age of Empires IV

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Sports/Racing Game

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Forza Horizon 5

Riders Republic

Best Esports Game

Call of Duty

CS:GO

Dota 2

League of Legends

VALORANT

Best Esports Athlete

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov – Team Spirit, Dota 2

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev – Natus Vincere, CS:GO

Heo “ShowMaker” Su – DWG KIA, League of Legends

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo – Sentinels, VALORANT

Chris “Simp” Lehr – Atlanta FaZe, CoD

Best Esports Team

Atlanta FaZe, CoD

DWG KIA, League of Legends

Natus Vincere, CS:GO

Team Spirit, Dota 2

Sentinels, VALORANT

Best Esports Coach

Andrei “B1ad3” Horodenskyi – Natus Vincere, CS:GO

James Crowder – Atlanta FaZe, CoD

Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov – Gambit, VALORANT

Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun – DWG KIA, League of Legends

Airat “Silent” Gaziev – Team Spirit, Dota 2

Best Esports Event

The Dota 2 International 10

League of Legends Worlds 2021

VCT Masters Two Reykjavik

PGL Stockholm CS:GO Major

PUBG Mobile Global Championship

Best Game Direction

Deathloop

Psychonauts 2

It Takes Two

Returnal

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Game of the Year