All DLC coming to Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The highly anticipated upcoming Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga game has revealed the seven currently planned DLC packs players can get to expand their character and gameplay options.

Players will be able to get the DLC packs featuring exclusive characters by purchasing either the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection Season Pass, which grants access to the seven DLC packs, or by purchasing each pack individually.

The DLC packs that will be available to players center around pieces of the Star Wars universe outside of the main Skywalker Saga and are as follows.

The Mandalorian season one , featuring the Mandalorian, a non-playable Grogu (Baby Yoda), Greef Karga, IG-11, Kuiil, and Cara Dune.

, including Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Moff Gideon.

, which features Han Solo, Qi'ra, a young Chewbacca, a young Lando Calrissian, Tobias Beckett, and Enfys Nest.

, including Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Darth Vader, and Lando Calrissian.

, featuring various types of troopers from the Star Wars universe including Death Trooper, Incinerator Trooper, Range Trooper, Imperial Shore Trooper, and Mimban (wet-weather gear) Stormtrooper.

, which includes Jyn Erso, Cassian Andor, Bodhi Rook, K-2SO, Chirrut Îmwe, Baze Malbus, and Director Orson Krennic.

, featuring the members of the titular squad Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo.

While these are the only currently revealed DLC packs, players can expect more to be announced in the future as new Star Wars content is made because Lego usually releases more DLC packs down the line for its video games.

Players wanting to learn more about the game can enjoy a look at the gameplay of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga below, courtesy of Lego.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set to release on April 5, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.