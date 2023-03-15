A massive PC hit is not coming to PlayStation yet

One of the biggest PC hits of the last two years, Valheim, isn’t coming to PlayStation anytime soon according to the game’s developer.

Jonathan Smårs, a senior developer from Iron Gate Studios, explained that Valheim could eventually end up on PlayStation, but as of now the studio is fully focused on Xbox, he revealed on the Xbox Expansion Pass podcast on March 14.

“Currently, we’re only looking at the Xbox, but you never know,” Smårs said.

Valheim was released on PC in February 2021, and almost instantly became an enormous hit, bringing thousands of players to its open world, who back then were stuck inside their houses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that month, Valheim recorded its peak players of 498,478 people enjoying the same at the same time on Steam, according to Steam Charts.

The game quickly gained popularity and became one of the favorites for both players and streamers. This rise made Iron Gate Studios invest more time into the game, polishing it and bringing it to other platforms. It was released on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on March 14, 2023. It also was added to Xbox Game Pass this week.

Smårs’ statement doesn’t mean that Valheim will never come to PlayStation. The possibility of the game shipping to other platforms is still there, and it could potentially make its debut on PlayStation or even Nintendo Switch., although we’ll have to wait and see if and when that potentially happens.